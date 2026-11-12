Mani Ratnam’s Inji Vellam, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027. The makers announced the official release date on November 11 with a new motion poster on social media. With the announcement of the January release of Inji Vellam, Vijay Sethupathi now has two January theatrical releases.

Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies jointly announced the release date of Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi starrer Inji Vellam on Instagram. The motion poster shows Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi with two young girls against the backdrop of a busy city.

The makers' Instagram announcement read: "Save the date. #Subaskaran Presents #InjiVellam from Jan 29th, Worldwide."

From the first visual of the movie, it could be interpreted that the movie’s central story is about a family. But the makers have not disclosed the plot, characters, or storyline of the movie.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madras Talkies (@madrastalkies)

Vijay Sethupathi Is Heading For Two January 2027 Releases

Vijay Sethupathi has two major theatrical releases in January 2027. Both Pocket Novel and Inji Vellam are scheduled for release during 2027 Pongal.

Pocket Novel will release on January 14, followed by Inji Vellam on January 29.