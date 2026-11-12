Mani Ratnam’s Inji Vellam, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027. The makers announced the official release date on November 11 with a new motion poster on social media. With the announcement of the January release of Inji Vellam, Vijay Sethupathi now has two January theatrical releases.
Vijay Sethupathi And Sai Pallavi Starrer Inji Vellam Locks Release Date
Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies jointly announced the release date of Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi starrer Inji Vellam on Instagram. The motion poster shows Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi with two young girls against the backdrop of a busy city.
The makers' Instagram announcement read: "Save the date. #Subaskaran Presents #InjiVellam from Jan 29th, Worldwide."
From the first visual of the movie, it could be interpreted that the movie’s central story is about a family. But the makers have not disclosed the plot, characters, or storyline of the movie.
The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi.
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Vijay Sethupathi Is Heading For Two January 2027 Releases
Vijay Sethupathi has two major theatrical releases in January 2027. Both Pocket Novel and Inji Vellam are scheduled for release during 2027 Pongal.
Pocket Novel will release on January 14, followed by Inji Vellam on January 29.
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Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Pocket Novel reunites the filmmaker with Vijay Sethupathi after Super Deluxe (2019).
Inji Vellam reunites him with Mani Ratnam.
|Feature
|Film 1: Pocket Novel
|Film 2: Inji Vellam
|Release Date
|January 14, 2027 (Pongal / Sankranti festive release)
|January 29, 2027 (Two weeks post-Pongal)
|Director
|Thiagarajan Kumararaja
|Mani Ratnam
|Genre
|Drama / Thriller
|Romantic Family Drama
|Co-Stars
|Malavika Mohanan, Raj B Shetty
|Sai Pallavi, Chaithra J Achar
|Music Composer
|G.V. Prakash Kumar (replaced Ilaiyaraaja)
|A.R. Rahman
|Producers
|Tyler Durden and Kino Fist
|Madras Talkies, Lyca Productions
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A.R. Rahman Reunites With Mani Ratnam In Inji Vellam
Inji Vellam brings together Mani Ratnam and music composer A.R. Rahman. Their collaboration is iconic, with the tag of India’s longest-running filmmaker-composer collaborations.
The technical team includes cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, production designer Sharmishta Roy and action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.
Inji Vellam is produced by Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam and Siva Ananth under Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.
With Pocket Novel arriving first on January 14, Vijay Sethupathi's January theatrical calendar will see two different directorial collaborations reach cinemas within 15 days.
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Whether both films find their audiences during the same release window remains to be seen.
FAQs
1. Who stars in Inji Vellam?
Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi and Chaithra J Achar are part of the film's cast.
2. Who is directing Inji Vellam?
Mani Ratnam has written and directed the film.
3. Is Inji Vellam Vijay Sethupathi's first film with Sai Pallavi?
Yes. The film marks their first on-screen collaboration.