The Remarried Empress Episode 5-6: The wait is over for K-drama fans as The Remarried Empress returns with Episodes 5 and 6 on November 11, 2026. Starring Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young, the Korean fantasy romance has attracted attention with its royal drama, complicated relationships and impressive visuals.
The series premiered with four episodes on November 3, a day earlier than its originally announced release date. Since then, viewers have been discussing the casting, costumes and the show's adaptation of the popular Naver Webtoon.
The latest episodes are expected to bring more tension between Empress Navier, Emperor Sovieshu, Rashta and Prince Heinrey.
The Remarried Empress Episodes 5-6 Release Date And Time
Episodes 5 and 6 of The Remarried Empress are scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The two episodes will continue the weekly release pattern, with the final two episodes expected to arrive on November 25.
Disney+ has not officially announced an exact release time for Indian viewers. The episodes should become available according to the platform's regional release schedule.
Here is the complete release schedule:
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Episodes
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Release Date
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Episodes 1-4
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November 3, 2026
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Episodes 5-6
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November 11, 2026
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Episodes 7-8
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November 18, 2026
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Episodes 9-10
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November 25, 2026
Where To Watch The Remarried Empress In India?
The Remarried Empress is a Disney+ original series and is available on Disney+ in international markets. In the United States, viewers can also watch it on Hulu.
For Indian audiences, JioHotstar is the relevant platform to check for Disney+ titles. However, a separate official confirmation of The Remarried Empress's availability in India has not been established. Viewers should check the JioHotstar app for regional availability.
How Are Fans Reacting To Shin Min-a And Ju Ji-hoon's K-Drama?
The series has received mixed reactions from viewers following its premiere. While fans have appreciated the palace settings, costumes and performances, some have raised concerns about the casting and the show's visual presentation.
Shin Min-a's portrayal of Navier has attracted attention, particularly because the character is known for her intelligence, confidence and calm personality. Ju Ji-hoon's performance as Emperor Sovieshu has also become a talking point, with viewers discussing his character's complicated relationship with Navier.
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Some viewers have questioned whether the live-action adaptation fully captures the original webtoon's characters. Others are enjoying the drama and are looking forward to seeing how the story develops.
What To Expect From Episodes 5 And 6?
The fourth episode ended with Rashta claiming to be the mysterious woman who exchanged letters with Prince Heinrey. This development could create further complications for Navier.
The newly released preview also hints at a confrontation between Sovieshu and Heinrey, with the two characters appearing ready to challenge each other. Meanwhile, Heinrey's growing affection for Navier could add another layer to the palace drama.
With betrayal, romance and royal politics at the centre of the story, Episodes 5 and 6 could become important chapters in Navier's journey.
FAQs
1. When will The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 release?
Episodes 5 and 6 are scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.
2. Where can I watch The Remarried Empress in India?
JioHotstar is the platform to check for Disney+ content in India. However, the show's Indian streaming availability has not been officially confirmed.
3. What time will The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 release in India?
Disney+ has not announced an exact release time for Indian viewers. The availability will depend on the regional streaming schedule.
4. How many episodes are there in The Remarried Empress?
The first season has 10 episodes, with two new episodes releasing every Wednesday after the initial four-episode premiere.
5. Who plays the lead roles in The Remarried Empress?
Shin Min-a plays Empress Navier, Ju Ji-hoon plays Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jong-suk plays Prince Heinrey and Lee Se-young plays Rashta.