The Remarried Empress Episode 5-6: The wait is over for K-drama fans as The Remarried Empress returns with Episodes 5 and 6 on November 11, 2026. Starring Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young, the Korean fantasy romance has attracted attention with its royal drama, complicated relationships and impressive visuals.

The series premiered with four episodes on November 3, a day earlier than its originally announced release date. Since then, viewers have been discussing the casting, costumes and the show's adaptation of the popular Naver Webtoon.

The latest episodes are expected to bring more tension between Empress Navier, Emperor Sovieshu, Rashta and Prince Heinrey.

The Remarried Empress Episodes 5-6 Release Date And Time

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Remarried Empress are scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The two episodes will continue the weekly release pattern, with the final two episodes expected to arrive on November 25.

Disney+ has not officially announced an exact release time for Indian viewers. The episodes should become available according to the platform's regional release schedule.

Here is the complete release schedule:

Episodes Release Date Episodes 1-4 November 3, 2026 Episodes 5-6 November 11, 2026 Episodes 7-8 November 18, 2026 Episodes 9-10 November 25, 2026

Where To Watch The Remarried Empress In India?

The Remarried Empress is a Disney+ original series and is available on Disney+ in international markets. In the United States, viewers can also watch it on Hulu.