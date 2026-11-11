O Saathi Re On Netflix: The wait for Imtiaz Ali's next romantic story is over. His upcoming series O Saathi Re, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, will premiere on 4 December 2026 on Netflix. Created and written by Imtiaz Ali, the series explores love, separation and the unequal expectations that can exist in a relationship.

When Is O Saathi Re Releasing? Date And OTT Platform Netflix confirmed the release date on 10 November 2026. Unlike a theatrical film, O Saathi Re will arrive directly on the streaming platform. The series is produced by Window Seat Films, with Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar as producers. Arif Ali, Imtiaz's brother, has directed the project. O Saathi Re..the love story of a separating couple❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/H60jpxPpvV — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 11, 2026 What to Expect From Imtiaz Ali's Romantic Series? Imtiaz Ali is known for exploring complicated relationships and emotional journeys in films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal. With O Saathi Re, he returns to romance but looks at it from a different angle. The story follows a couple moving towards divorce. Instead of focusing only on falling in love, it explores what happens when two people struggle with their feelings while preparing to separate.

Imtiaz described the project as "a modern romantic show with a vintage heart". He also explained that it explores "the growth of affection in a divorcing couple". ALSO READ: Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out Now! Modern Relationships Get A Thought-Provoking Twist In Netflix Anthology Drama O Saathi Re Story: A Love Story About Separation The official description suggests that the series will look at personal identity, individual desires and power dynamics within relationships. It also examines the difficult balance between understanding someone and letting them go.

The makers have not revealed the complete storyline, so details about the characters and major plot developments remain under wraps. However, the focus on an unequal relationship suggests a more mature take on romance than a conventional love story. ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal’s Blind Game Is A Remake Of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam Movie 7th Day? Cast And Crew Of O Saathi Re Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal lead the series. The supporting cast includes Ahsaas Channa, Varun Thakur and Ayesha Raza. Imtiaz Ali serves as the creator, writer and showrunner, while Arif Ali is the director. The writing team also includes Amogh Kanaskar and Nidhi Sethia. What Makes O Saathi Re Worth Watching? The combination of Imtiaz Ali's relationship-based storytelling and a cast led by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal makes the series an interesting upcoming release. Its focus on love, separation and emotional choices could offer a different perspective on modern relationships.