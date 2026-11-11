Godzilla Minus Zero has made an impressive start at the North American box office, beating Warner Bros.' animated film The Cat in the Hat to claim the top spot. The Japanese monster film, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, collected an estimated $31.6 million during its opening weekend, comfortably ahead of its family-friendly competitor.

Released on November 6, the sequel has attracted audiences across North America and international markets. Its strong opening also marks a major achievement for Japanese cinema, as the film sets a new record for a live-action foreign-language release in North America.

According to weekend estimates, Godzilla Minus Zero earned approximately $31.6 million in North America from 3,254 theatres. The film also collected around $31.4 million from international markets, taking its worldwide opening weekend collection to approximately $63 million.

Japan contributed around $17 million to its international earnings, making it an important market for the Toho production.

ALSO READ: Can Your Ears Handle Godzilla Minus Zero? IMAX Screening Triggers Smartwatch Warnings



The film's opening is particularly impressive when compared with its predecessor, Godzilla Minus One (2023). The earlier film opened with approximately $11.4 million in North America before eventually earning over $57 million in the market.

Godzilla Minus Zero has therefore nearly tripled its predecessor's opening weekend collection. It has also delivered the biggest North American opening in the history of distributor GKIDS.

The Cat In The Hat Settles For Second Place

While Godzilla Minus Zero dominated the domestic box office, The Cat in the Hat had to settle for second place.

The Warner Bros. animated film earned an estimated $20.5 million in North America during its opening weekend. It also collected approximately $10 million from international markets, taking its worldwide opening to $30.5 million.

ALSO READ: How Godzilla Minus Zero Beat Indian Epic Ramayana At Box Office Globally?

Featuring Bill Hader as the voice of the famous Dr Seuss character, the animated adventure was expected to attract family audiences. However, it could not match the opening weekend performance of the Japanese monster film.

The difference between the two films was significant, with Godzilla Minus Zero earning approximately $11.1 million more than The Cat in the Hat in North America.

Godzilla Minus Zero Creates History With IMAX Collections

The film's performance was not limited to regular cinema screens. Godzilla Minus Zero also made an impressive impact in IMAX theatres, collecting approximately $21.3 million worldwide through the premium format.

The film has received positive audience feedback, earning an A CinemaScore. Its strong opening and audience response could help it maintain momentum in the coming weeks.

With a successful worldwide debut, Godzilla Minus Zero has established itself as one of the biggest box-office releases of November 2026. Its next challenge will be to maintain its strong performance as new films enter theatres.

FAQs

1. How much did Godzilla Minus Zero earn at the US box office?

Godzilla Minus Zero earned an estimated $31.6 million in North America during its opening weekend.

2. How much did Godzilla Minus Zero earn worldwide?

The film collected approximately $63 million worldwide during its opening weekend, including $31.4 million from international markets.

3. Did Godzilla Minus Zero beat The Cat in the Hat at the box office?

Yes. Godzilla Minus Zero claimed first place with $31.6 million in North America, while The Cat in the Hat finished second with $20.5 million.

4. How much did Godzilla Minus Zero earn in IMAX?

The film collected approximately $21.3 million worldwide from IMAX screenings.