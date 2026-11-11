Blind Game Is The Hindi Remake Of 7th Day Released in 2014, 7th Day featured Prithviraj Sukumaran as David Abraham, a suspended Crime Branch officer who becomes involved in an unusual investigation. The film was directed by Syamdhar and also featured Tovino Thomas, Anu Mohan and Vinay Forrt.

The Hindi adaptation follows a similar mystery-led setup. Arjun Rampal plays Sikander, an IPS officer who investigates a case involving a group of friends and ₹5 crore in missing cash. Priyamani plays Yamini, while Rohit Chandel appears as Vicky. ZEE5 has confirmed that Blind Game is an adaptation of the Malayalam film, putting an end to questions about its connection with 7th Day.

ALSO READ: O Saathi Re Release Date Out: What To Expect From Imtiaz Ali's Romantic Netflix Series With Aditi Rao Hydari? Arjun Rampal Steps Into A Role Made Famous By Prithviraj Prithviraj’s David Abraham was central to the original film’s suspense. His character was not simply an officer trying to solve a case; the mystery gradually made viewers question what they knew about the people involved.

Rampal takes on a comparable lead position as Sikander, but the character has a different name and belongs to the Hindi version’s setting. His screen presence brings a new interpretation to the role rather than a direct repeat of Prithviraj’s performance.

ALSO READ: 6 Dark Psychological Thrillers On ZEE5 That Are Not For The Faint-Hearted Can The Hindi Remake Retain The Original’s Twist? One of the main attractions of 7th Day was the way its mystery unfolded. Its revelations played an important part in the viewing experience. For audiences who have already watched the Malayalam film, the Hindi adaptation faces a clear challenge: keeping the suspense engaging even when some viewers know the original story. A fresh presentation and strong performances can help the remake connect with a new audience.

Where To Watch Blind Game And 7th Day Online? Blind Game is available on ZEE5, while the original Malayalam film 7th Day is listed on JioHotstar in India. Viewers interested in comparing the two versions can watch the original first and then explore Rampal’s adaptation.

With a new cast and a Hindi setting, Blind Game gives viewers another chance to experience the central mystery of 7th Day. FAQs 1. Is Blind Game a remake of 7th Day? Yes. Blind Game is the Hindi adaptation of the 2014 Malayalam thriller 7th Day. 2. Who played the lead role in the original 7th Day? Prithviraj Sukumaran played David Abraham in the original film. 3. Who plays the lead role in Blind Game? Arjun Rampal plays Sikander, an IPS officer. 4. Who directed Blind Game? The film was written and directed by Sangeeth Sivan. 5. Where can I watch Blind Game online? Blind Game is streaming on ZEE5. 6. Where can I watch the original 7th Day? 7th Day is currently listed on JioHotstar in India. Availability may change.



Arjun Rampal’s Blind Game is the Hindi adaptation of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2014 Malayalam thriller 7th Day. Directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, the film brings the original’s mystery-driven story to Hindi audiences, with Rampal playing an IPS officer named Sikander. The film is now streaming on ZEE5.