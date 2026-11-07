Shin Min-a as Navier Ellie Trovi: The intelligent, composed and capable Empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband demands a divorce to marry his mistress, she calmly agrees on the bold condition that she be allowed to remarry.

Disney+'s romance fantasy Kdrama The Remarried Empress, which released on November 4, 2026, features an all-star lead cast and a supporting ensemble bringing the hit webtoon and novel by Alphatart to life.

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Ju Ji-hoon as Sovieshu Vict: The proud Emperor of the Eastern Empire who sets the crisis in motion by falling in love with Rashta and seeking a divorce from Navier.

Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey Alles Lazlo: The gallant and clever Crown Prince (later King/Emperor) of the rival Western Kingdom, who forms a strategic and romantic bond with Navier.

Lee Se-young as Rashta Isqua: A charming yet manipulative runaway slave who captures Sovieshu's heart, sparking intense palace intrigue and social turmoil.

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Supporting Cast and Characters

Lee Bong-ryun as Eliza: Navier’s loyal and trusted lady-in-waiting/attendant

Choi Dae-hoon as Lord McKenna: Prince Heinrey’s sharp-witted secretary and confidante

Park Ho-san as Viscount Lotteshu: A nobleman connected to Rashta's past

Jung Young-joo as Albani: A prominent member of the court

What is The Remarried Empress about?

Based on the web novel of the same name by Alphatart, the series depicts Empress Navier, who is divorced by Emperor Sovieshu and remarries Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom.

FAQs

How many episodes does the Kdrama have?

The first season consists of 10 episodes. It premiered with an initial drop of episodes, followed by new episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays.

Do Navier and Heinrey get a happy ending?

Yes: In the source webtoon and novel, Navier and Heinrey stay happily married. Later spin-off stories follow their lives after they welcome twins (a boy and a girl).

Is The Remarried Empress available on OTT in India?

No. Indian viewers have noted that the series is missing from JioHotstar and other local OTT services due to regional distribution and licensing delays.