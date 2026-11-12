After the recent captaincy task in Bigg Boss 20, Jay Bhanushali has reacted strongly because contestants brought up his seven-year-old daughter, Tara. On his Instagram story, the actor said that he won’t allow his children to watch the reality show, as the comments are deteriorating and crossing personal boundaries.

Bigg Boss 20: What Happened During Mahhi Vij's Captaincy Task? In the last episode of Bigg Boss 20, there was a captaincy task. Contestants had to sit on a robot and control their emotions while opposing team members had to provoke them.

The house was divided into two teams. Team A comprised Mahhi Vij, Manish, Scout, Love Gill and Amrapali Dubey, while Team B included Gullu, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA. When it was Mahhi Vij’s turn, Yung DSA, Kanika Mann, and Uditi Singh tried to provoke her by bringing up personal matters, including Mahhi’s daughter, Tara. Some of the comments from the participants, including Yung DSA and Kanika Mann, were very personal. Yung said that Mahhi’s children would be ashamed of their mother’s actions. Kanika said that she would never want to meet Mahhi’s children. Jay further objected to Love Gill's mother bringing Tara into the discussion and questioned how she would feel if someone made similar remarks about her own daughter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij) Jay Bhanushali Says He Won't Let His Children Watch ALSO READ: How Yung DSA's 'Possessive Boyfriend' Image Takes A Hit After His '10-12 Times' Cheating Confession In Bigg Boss 20 Bigg Boss 20 Reacting to the incident, Jay Bhanushali shared a photograph of Mahhi with their children on Instagram and expressed his views.

He wrote, "After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father - I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore." Jay then further added that he initially decided not to comment on contestants' gameplay or publicly express opinions about anyone. But this time the boundary has been crossed. He specifically questioned why children were being brought into arguments about a reality show. "Tara is 7 years old, baby; she is NOT a contestant of Bigg Boss. Getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense," he wrote. The actor added that contestants were free to disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions. However, involving her children, motherhood and personal life was crossing a boundary. Jay also revealed that his children had been watching the show and asking him questions about the conversations taking place inside the house. In the caption accompanying his post, he requested people not to tag him or his children in posts surrounding the controversy. "My Kids are watching this and asking me questions. Requesting all, please don't tag my kids or me in any of this negativity," he wrote. He further explained that his reaction was coming from his position as a father rather than as someone commenting on a contestant's performance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) "The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children's peace and innocence will always come first," he added, signing off with "Good bye BIGG BOSS 20." Mahhi's team also acknowledged Jay's support, thanking him for putting the children's well-being first.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Did You Know Manish Goel’s Wife Is A Popular 2000s TV Actress? While disagreements over gameplay are part of the format, the involvement of Mahhi's children has raised a separate question: should contestants' families be brought into the game? FAQs 1. What happened to Mahhi Vij in the Bigg Boss 20 captaincy task? Yung DSA and Kanika Mann tried to make Mahhi cry by bringing up her children during the task. 2. Why did Jay Bhanushali say he won't let his kids watch Bigg Boss 20?

He objected to contestants dragging his daughter Tara into their arguments with Mahhi Vij. 3. Who brought up Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara in Bigg Boss 20?

Yung DSA and Kanika Mann reportedly made remarks about Tara during Mahhi's captaincy task.

