Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, is set to get a Telugu movie adaptation. Working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), T Jagga Reddy, announced the adaptation during a party meeting on November 10, 2026.

Sonia Gandhi Biopic: Who Announced The Telugu Film And What Is The Budget?

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T Jagga Reddy announced the proposed adaptation on Wednesday, November 11.

The Congress party leader urged other leaders and cadres to contribute towards the making of the movie by contributing financially.

The first major contribution came from Sangareddy constituency Congress convenor Julakanti Anjaneyulu, who pledged ₹2 crore towards the project.

Explaining his funding approach, Jagga Reddy told party workers, "You spend on elections, right? Consider this a similar expense. Let's mobilise the budget and select a good director."

He revealed that the director would be selected after the production budget was finalised.

Once the preliminary arrangements are complete, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud will be invited to formally launch the film's shooting.

(Image credit: PTI)

What Will Sonia Gandhi's Telugu Biopic Cover?

Sonia Gandhi’s biopic will showcase different phases of Sonia Gandhi's personal and political life.

The movie will further explore Sonia’s relationship with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, her position in the Nehru-Gandhi family and her role as the daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The movie will also include her experiences as a mother to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Jagga Reddy further said that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination will be portrayed in the movie.

It will then focus on Sonia’s political journey within the Congress party and her decision to decline the Prime Minister's post.

ALSO READ: Why Did Shah Rukh Khan Ask Gauri To Wear A 'Burqa' And Change Her Name At Their 1991 Wedding?

What Is Sonia Gandhi's Book Belonging: A Journey Of Love About?

Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was published on November 10, 2026, by HarperCollins India. The book traces Sonia’s journey from Italy to India and how she grew up in the country’s most influential political families.