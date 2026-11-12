Clashing Through the Snow trailer is here, and fans have been waiting for it eagerly because Christopher Briney leads the rom-com movie. He won plenty of hearts as Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty, and now he is back in the romance genre!

The trailer makes it clear that the film is a romantic comedy built on the enemies-to-lovers trope. That trope is, after all, the foundation of some of the best rom-coms of all time. Clashing Through the Snow will premiere on Prime Video on November 23, 2026. Why Are Netizens Excited For Clashing Through the Snow? The holiday movie has left the internet excited, especially because Briney is returning to the romantic genre. Many fans said they were happy to see Conrad Fisher in a love story again, while others said they were looking forward to his comic timing.

X user @kat__writes wrote, "I know we've seen this plot on Hallmark 100x but the chemistry, acting and budget is there also someone's finally letting Chris Briney be funny so I guess we're clashing through the snow this Christmas." Another user, @lifesatamasha, said, "Seeing Chris Briney get such fun cutesy roles that matches his comic timing perfectly, makes me so happy <33 he will always be MY Conrad Fisher but happy to see him grow, the trailer looks amazing."

A third user, @itsameeeana, wrote, "Enemies to lovers, a Christmas rom-com, Chris Briney and Olivia's music in the trailer." ALSO READ - The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie: Belly And Conrad To Get Married? What Is Clashing Through The Snow About? The romantic comedy follows editors Ryan Mitchell (Briney) and Hannah Hendricks (Randolph). Both are hunting for their next big book pitch, which could secure one of them the top publishing job at Latitude.

Their boss (P.J. Byrne) sets the search in motion because he has to make some cuts, as 'publishing isn't what it used to be'. When Ryan and Hannah get stranded at the airport together, they hop into a rental car and try to make it to New York City. One of their jobs is on the line because of the budget cuts. But with all the holiday cheer around them, their stressful situation might just take a romantic turn.

The film is directed by Carlson Young and written by Danney Mackey and Rebecca Ewing. It stars Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, Lukas Gage, Andrew Schulz, Julia Fox and Paris Hilton. ALSO READ - 5 Must-Watch Rom-Com Movies On OTT From My Watchlist With a familiar but loved trope, a cast that mixes fresh faces with well-known names, and a lead fans already adore, the film has all the makings of a cosy watch. Rom-com lovers, The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, and Conrad Fisher fans can settle in this season for a holiday treat with Prime Video's Clashing Through the Snow.

FAQ 1. Where and when will Clashing Through the Snow release on OTT? Clashing Through the Snow will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on November 23, 2026. 2. How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty? The Summer I Turned Pretty is a hit coming-of-age romantic drama series based on Jenny Han’s book trilogy. It is streaming on Prime Video in India. 3. Why are fans excited to see Christopher Briney in a new romantic role? Christopher Briney's Conrad Fisher was the brooding, responsible older brother caught in the central love triangle of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Fans fell in love with his emotional depth, and now they're thrilled to see him return to romance genre.