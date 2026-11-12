Veteran actor Tinnu Anand has been discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital. The actor was in the ICU with five fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

Tinnu Anand Health Update

While out of danger, he remains on strict bed rest and physiotherapy. Meanwhile, reports suggest producers are contacting him to finish pending dubbing work despite his ongoing difficulty speaking.

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According to a report in News18, despite the improvement, basic daily movements remain painful. Sitting up, getting out of bed and even lying down are still difficult, and doctors have advised him to stay indoors while he heals.

He is currently undergoing physiotherapy at home to aid his recovery. For now, his main focus is resting and regaining enough mobility to carry out everyday tasks comfortably.

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Tinnu Anand on professional front

A veteran of Hindi cinema, Tinnu Anand has delivered numerous memorable performances over the decades and remains a familiar face in the industry.

He was last seen in the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi. Following his hospital discharge, his primary focus is recovering at home through prescribed bed rest and ongoing physiotherapy.

FAQs

What are his notable acting roles?

He is recognised for playing distinct character roles, villains, and authoritative figures in films like Ghulami, Damini, Agneepath, Saathiya and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

What is his connection to Amitabh Bachchan's debut?

He was originally cast for the role that Amitabh Bachchan eventually played in K. A. Abbas's film Saat Hindustani, but stepped aside to go work under Satyajit Ray.

What is Tinnu Anand's real name?

His birth name is Virender Raj Anand.