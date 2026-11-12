In the last episode of Koffee With Karan S9, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna gave a glimpse into their relationship and how they got married. Rashmika wanted to get married, but Vijay wanted to be certain about the future. In the conversation with Karan Johar, Vijay recalled how he asked Rashmika to ask him to marry her a hundred times for an entire year before he agreed.

Vijay Deverakonda gave Rashmika her proposal moment, but their relationship invites an interesting comparison with Bollywood actors like Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Both the actors’ wives revealed how they went out of their way to make their partners’ proposals memorable.

Saif Ali Khan Proposed To Kareena Kapoor In Mumbai, Greece And Paris

Saif Ali Khan’s proposal story is interesting because he did not stop after asking Kareena Kapoor once.

During their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show in October 2026, Kareena revealed that Saif proposed to her in three different locations: Mumbai, Greece and Paris.

She recalled, "He proposed to me in Mumbai, he proposed to me in Greece, and he proposed to me in Paris, and that's when I finally said yes."

Saif had a humorous reaction. He told Kareena, "If you had just said yes in Mumbai, I would have saved a lot of money."

The couple's relationship began while they were working together on Vijay Krishna Acharya's Tashan, which was released in 2008. They dated for several years before getting married in Mumbai on October 16, 2012.

I think that the main thing is that the male partner should follow his female partner when she rejects the proposal.

It is that Saif Ali Khan chose to make the effort for Kareena. Through those repeated efforts, Saif’s intent for Kareena becomes clear and how much he cares for her.

In the end, each location became a part of their relationship story. Years later, both Saif and Kareena can cherish those moments.

(Image Credit: TDJ Graphics)

ALSO READ: Did Rashmika Mandanna Propose To Husband Vijay Deverakonda? Couple Spills Bean On Koffee With Karan 9

Sidharth Malhotra Planned A Rome Proposal With A Shershaah Connection

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani gave a better backstory of how their relationship started. Sidharth Malhotra planned a proposal for Kiara in Rome.

After coming back, Sidharth planned a candlelight dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant. As Kiara loves to take pictures as memories, he let his nephew accompany them to capture the occasion.

Kiara recalled that she was not expecting the proposal that evening. As they walked after dinner, the violinist emerged from behind the bushes, and Sidharth went down on one knee.

After delivering his proposal speech, Sidharth started reciting the dialogue from his film Shershaah. Kiara remembered him saying, "Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hoon," before bursting into laughter.

The proposal was more than an expensive dinner or a destination surprise. Sidharth incorporated their shared film, a memorable dialogue and their family into the occasion.

This is where Vijay could take a lesson. A grand gesture does not necessarily have to be expensive. Remembering the little details that matter to a partner can make an occasion far more meaningful.

(Image Credit: TDJ Graphics)

ALSO READ: 'I Was Screaming On Road': Kareena Kapoor Recalls Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident On Koffee With Karan 9

Vijay Deverakonda Took A Year To Agree To Marriage With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay said that he wanted to be very sure before committing to such a big thing. His explanation makes sense from the perspective of someone who thinks way into the future.