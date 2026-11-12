Every year, the who's who of Bollywood show up at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house in their best attire, pose for paps, and then head into the party to celebrate the festival of lights. Over the years, many inside photos have gone viral, adding to the intrigue around the soirée.

This year, journalist Namrata Zakaria, editor of Rolla Media, attended the party and wrote an account of what happened at Manish Malhotra's house. Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party According to her article, the designer wanted to limit the guest list to 200 but ended up hosting nearly 300 people. His annual party usually sees around 400 guests at his five-storey residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai.

Namrata also shared that the party is held on the second floor. It has a large living room, a dining area, two terraces, a bar and an entertainment room with another terrace. The floor can accommodate around 300 to 350 people.

(Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05) (Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)

(Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05) Every guest is required to wear a Manish Malhotra design. His team readies nearly 300 looks in six days. Most actors then pose for about 100 paparazzi in a special area set up in the parking lot. Pictures and videos from the party keep circulating on social media and entertainment websites for days. (Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05) (Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05) (Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Appearance This year's party also drew attention because of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's joint appearance. They arrived together and posed for photographers. Their affectionate moments became one of the most widely discussed highlights of the evening. (Image: Pallav Paliwal)

ALSO READ - 'She’s My Soulmate': Abhishek Bachchan Gets Candid About His 19-Year Journey With Aishwarya Rai Shah Rukh Khan's No-Photo Rule Shah Rukh Khan always uses the back entrance of Manish's house and avoids being photographed, even inside the party. His personal bodyguard, Ravi Singh, reportedly asks guests to delete any pictures or videos they may have taken of the actor. Namrata added that anyone who posts a photograph or video of Shah Rukh could risk not being invited again.

The actor usually arrives well past midnight and eventually makes his way to the dance floor. The DJ plays his hit songs, and Shah Rukh dances for an hour or two. He is usually surrounded by daughter Suhana Khan and her friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, along with Agastya Nanda. (Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05) (Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05) Salman Khan's Corner If Salman Khan is in attendance, he sits on a plush white sofa in the living room, and others line up to meet him, even Madhuri, the report mentioned. Once he leaves, Aishwarya Rai takes over. ALSO READ - 40+ Trendy Bollywood Diwali Songs For Instagram Reels And WhatsApp Status Other guests included Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

FAQ 1. What is Shah Rukh Khan’s strict no-photo rule at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party? Shah Rukh Khan enters through the back door and avoids getting clicked, even inside the venue. No one is allowed to click his picture inside the party as well. 2. What happens in Salman Khan’s corner at the party? Whenever Salman Khan attends, he takes a seat on a plush white sofa in the living room while guests—including stars like Madhuri Dixit—line up to meet him. Once he leaves, Aishwarya Rai takes over that spot. 3. Is there a dress code for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Yes, every guest has to wear an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. 4. Where is Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party hosted, and how many guests attend? The bash takes place on the second floor of his five-storey home in Pali Hill, Mumbai where he usually hosts about 300 to 400 guests.