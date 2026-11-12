(Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

The complainant clarified that the objection was not directed at Kapoor's Diwali celebrations, but specifically at the treatment of the religious inscription as a fashion statement.

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Some local Hindu outfits, such as the Hindu Utsav Samiti, have publicly defended Kareena Kapoor Khan, stating that no apology is necessary.

As of yet, Kareena Kapoor Khan has not issued a formal public response to the notice.

FAQs

Has anyone defended or supported Kareena Kapoor Khan amid pendant row?

Yes. Certain Hindu outfits and supporters have spoken out in her defense, stating that she owes no apology for wearing a family heirloom.

What is the history of Aayat pendant?

The piece is a heritage, approximately 200-year-old antique emerald pendant connected to the erstwhile royal family of Bhopal, through her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Where can I watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daayra online?

Daayra will be available to watch on Netflix from November 13, 2026.