Kareena Kapoor Khan has sparked a controversy after her latest Diwali post went viral. The actress wore a historic 30-carat emerald pendant inscribed with the Ayat-ul-Kursi (a sacred Quranic verse) during Diwali celebrations.
The emerald pendant originally belonged to the Begum of Bhopal and is part of the royal family heritage passed down through her husband, Saif Ali Khan.
What is Kareena Kapoor Khan Aayat pendant controversy?
Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez sent a legal notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan and her stylist Rhea Kapoor, arguing that displaying a sacred Quranic verse as a glamorous fashion accessory disrespected its religious sanctity.
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The notice demanded the deletion of the Instagram photos and a public apology.
(Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)
The complainant clarified that the objection was not directed at Kapoor's Diwali celebrations, but specifically at the treatment of the religious inscription as a fashion statement.
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Some local Hindu outfits, such as the Hindu Utsav Samiti, have publicly defended Kareena Kapoor Khan, stating that no apology is necessary.
As of yet, Kareena Kapoor Khan has not issued a formal public response to the notice.
FAQs
Has anyone defended or supported Kareena Kapoor Khan amid pendant row?
Yes. Certain Hindu outfits and supporters have spoken out in her defense, stating that she owes no apology for wearing a family heirloom.
What is the history of Aayat pendant?
The piece is a heritage, approximately 200-year-old antique emerald pendant connected to the erstwhile royal family of Bhopal, through her husband Saif Ali Khan.
Where can I watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daayra online?
Daayra will be available to watch on Netflix from November 13, 2026.