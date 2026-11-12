Pyre Box Office Report: More than 200 shows are being added for Vinod Kapri's Pyre across India from Friday, November 13, following growing audience demand. The film has been doing decent business at the box office, and the extra screenings are expected to help it earn more.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Pyre opened with Rs 11 lakh on Friday, October 30. Collections rose to Rs 26 lakh on Saturday and Rs 50 lakh on Sunday. The film also passed the crucial Monday test. It collected Rs 18 lakh, which is much higher than its opening-day figure.

#PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! ❤️ Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday , 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens. A big thank you to @IndiaCinepolis and @_PVRCinemas for supporting PYRE and giving more audiences an opportunity to experience Amma and Bubu’s story. This journey belongs to all of you. THANK YOU, INDIA! ❤️

Kapri shared the update on X (formerly Twitter). He thanked audiences for backing the film and helping it return to more screens. He also acknowledged the support of cinema chains Cinepolis and PVR Cinemas.

The big-budget mythological epic Ramayana released on November 5, and Pyre lost a large number of its shows as a result.

Even so, collections did not crash. It earned Rs 6 lakh each on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the numbers rose sharply to Rs 11 lakh.

In its first week, Pyre earned Rs 1.53 crore across 1,608 shows. The second week brought in Rs 93 lakh across 479 shows.

These figures make a strong case for the film, particularly in cities and centres where it is drawing good footfalls.

The 13-day total stands at Rs 2.46 crore net and Rs 2.75 crore gross in India, according to Sacnilk.

Pyre has already earned more than several bigger October releases, including Nakhrewaalii, Little Thomas, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, Tum Mere Ho, Doosra and Prem Keetanu.

If Vinod Kapri's directorial gets more shows, the film could spring a bigger surprise and possibly end its lifetime run at around Rs 5 crore.

ALSO READ - What Makes Pyre Special? Inside Global Festival Hit Chronicling The Crisis Of Uttarakhand's Ghost Villages

About Pyre

Directed by Vinod Kapri, Pyre is set in a remote Himalayan village in Uttarakhand. It follows an elderly couple, Padam and Gauri, who are among the last residents of their village. Through their lives, the film explores love, companionship, ageing and migration.