After taking a break from social media last month to rest and recover, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has returned to work as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Amitabh Bachchan resumes work

A new promo released by the makers shows the 84-year-old veteran actor welcoming viewers back and thanking fans for their prayers.

In the promo, Big B extended Diwali greetings to everyone, saying, "Umeed hai ki aap sabki Diwali badi hi shaandar rahi hogi. (I hope all of you had a wonderful Diwali)."

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow, Mumbai Airport, Mayor's Office Receive Fresh Bomb Threat; Security Agencies On Alert

He further added, "Humne bhi apno ke sath Diwali manayi, lekin.. aur ek aur ghar bhi toh hai. KBC ka yeh manch. (We too celebrated Diwali with our loved ones, but... there is another home as well, isn't there? This stage of KBC)."