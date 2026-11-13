After taking a break from social media last month to rest and recover, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has returned to work as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.
Amitabh Bachchan resumes work
A new promo released by the makers shows the 84-year-old veteran actor welcoming viewers back and thanking fans for their prayers.
In the promo, Big B extended Diwali greetings to everyone, saying, "Umeed hai ki aap sabki Diwali badi hi shaandar rahi hogi. (I hope all of you had a wonderful Diwali)."
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He further added, "Humne bhi apno ke sath Diwali manayi, lekin.. aur ek aur ghar bhi toh hai. KBC ka yeh manch. (We too celebrated Diwali with our loved ones, but... there is another home as well, isn't there? This stage of KBC)."
When a contestant asked about his health, Amitabh Bachchan turned the question back on him and warmly replied, "Agar aap theek hain, toh hum bhi theek hain (If you are doing well, I am doing well too)."
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Why did Big B take a break from work?
The shoot for Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 was temporarily halted in November 2026 due to his health concerns and a recent knee injury he sustained on set.
While filming new episodes was paused for about a week, the channel filled the schedule by re-airing previous celebrity special episodes, including a special featuring the cast of the upcoming film Ramayan (Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey).
FAQs
Did Amitabh Bachchan receive a bomb threat?
An email sent on November 12, 2026, warned of bomb blasts at multiple Mumbai locations—including Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and the Mayor's office.
Is this the first time Amitabh Bachchan has received such a threat?
No. Similar hoax emails targeted Jalsa and other city landmarks on October 23 and November 6, 2026.
Who sent the emails?
The sender's true identity is under investigation by cyber police, though initial tracking points to anonymous accounts.