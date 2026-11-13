A promo for the Bigg Boss November 13 episode shows Scout OP impulsively shaving his head and going bald. Subsequently, the content creator is shown breaking down in tears. His action resulted from fallout with Love Gill and Yung DSA.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Scout have shaved his head. His fans on social media have claimed that he shaves his head to show solidarity for cancer patients. So, does shaving his head have a real purpose or just a stunt to gain attention?

What Happened Between Scout OP And Yung DSA In Bigg Boss 20? In recent episodes of Bigg Boss 20, Scout and Yung DSA fought during the captaincy task. They had a heated argument, which escalated into physical aggression. Later in the episode, Kanika and Gullu confronted Scout about his behaviour. Love and Qazi also encouraged him to apologise. Scout eventually approached Yung, but the latter was unwilling to accept his apology. The makers cancelled the ongoing task and announced disciplinary action against Scout. He was nominated for the remainder of the season and barred from becoming captain. View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Syndicate (@indiasyndicate) ALSO READ: 'Log Aur Baatein Karenge...': Did Scout OP's Girlfriend Kaashvi End Their 5 Year Relationship On Live Stream? Scout OP's Argument With Love Gill Before Shaving His Head In the same episode, Scout got into another disagreement with Love Gill. The argument happened after a fun task in which Scout remarked on Love’s character, which she found offensive.

In the promo of the November 13 episode, Love is seen arguing with Scout, saying that he has crossed a line. Scout tries to get her to discuss the matter, but Love refuses to engage. She makes it clear that she does not want to speak to him again. The exchange left Scout visibly affected. He is subsequently shown shaving his head in the bathroom and breaking down in tears. However, the exact reason behind Scout's decision has not been confirmed by him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Spy (@bollywoodspy) ALSO READ: 'I Won't Let My Kids Watch Bigg Boss 20': Why Jay Bhanushali Decided To Stop His Kids From Watching Mahhi Vij's Show Has Scout OP Shaved His Head Before In Bigg Boss 20? Yes. Scout had previously shaved his head during the September 29 episode of Bigg Boss 20.

In the episode, Yung and Amrapali Dubey noticed his changed appearance and asked him why he had shaved his hair. Scout explained that he wanted to look younger. Scout OP's Fans Claim He Shaves His Head In Support Of Cancer Patients Several posts on X claim that shaving his head is an annual practice for Scout OP, which he reportedly started as a gesture of solidarity with cancer patients.

One viral post claimed that Scout had first shaved his head during a charity livestream for cancer patients and continued the practice every year. Another fan pointed out that his decision should not automatically be viewed as a reaction to the ongoing house drama. Some viewers have also connected the gesture to fellow contestant Kashvi Hiranandani, who reportedly opened up about her brain tumour journey inside the house. However, there is no verified evidence establishing that Scout's latest head-shaving decision was specifically dedicated to Kashvi or that her experience prompted it. Neither Scout nor his team has publicly confirmed the annual ritual or its connection to a cancer-related charity initiative. FAQs 1. Why did Scout OP shave his head in Bigg Boss 20? Scout shaved his head after tensions with Love Gill and Yung DSA. His exact reason has not been confirmed. 2. Does Scout OP shave his head every year for cancer patients? Fans claim it is an annual gesture of support for cancer patients, but Scout has not officially confirmed this. 3. What happened between Scout OP and Love Gill? Love confronted Scout over a remark she found offensive and told him she did not want to speak to him again.

