Cinematographer Pankaj Kumar, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, revealed that almost 60 per cent of Ramayana: Part 2 has been filmed. However, a significant portion of visual effects (VFX) and motion-capture remains. The second instalment of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana features more computer-generated characters, including Hanuman and the vanar sena.

Pankaj Kumar revealed that the second instalment of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is even bigger than the first. With Hanuman and the entire vanar sena, a lot of VFX and motion-capture work is pending.

Why Is Ramayana 2's VFX More Challenging Than Part 1?

"We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2. A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion capture work is left because the second part is going to be grander than the first part,” he said.

Pankaj then explained, “It has a lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena (the monkey army). A lot more details need to be worked on.”

The cinematographer then clarified that the production cannot place hundreds of digital characters in the background and expect them to look convincing. Their movements, interactions, positioning and performances have to be created and integrated into the live-action footage.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

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How Are Hanuman And Other CGI Characters Being Created?

Pankaj Kumar also talked about the technology used to create digital characters.

For CGI characters like Hanuman, Kumbhakarna, and Asuras, actors wear body-hugging suits which have sensors that record their movements. These performances are captured using 42 infrared cameras installed around the motion-capture floor.

Then the recorded movements are transferred into 3D software and applied to digitally generated characters.

Kumar explained that the process is different from conventional green-screen filming. In motion capture, the performances are recorded in a flat-lit environment using an array of cameras, while the final lighting, camera angles and placement of the digital characters are decided later in the 3D environment.