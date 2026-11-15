Chhath Puja 2026: From dignitaries to common people, tens of thousands offered prayers as part of the first Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun at riverbanks and designated worship sites on Sunday evening. Ghats, ponds and other water bodies have been lit up, making the atmosphere divine. Floods of people at Patna's ghats alongside the Ganga River were seen worshipping.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with MP Manoj Tiwari and minister Kapil Mishra, participated in the Sandhya Arghya at Sonia Vihar ghat on the Yamuna River.

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The chief minister extended warm Chhath Puja wishes to the residents of the national capital, praying for the fulfilment of the prayers of all devotees observing the fast and wishing happiness, prosperity, and good health for every family.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Union Minister Chirag Paswan offers 'Arghya' to the setting sun at the party office as part of the Chhath Puja celebrations. https://t.co/nIHxSVjxRV — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

Union Minister Chirag Paswan Carries Daur

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, along with his family members, was seen carrying a traditional bamboo basket (Daura) on his head to the ghath in Patna.

VIDEO | Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari offer Sandhya Arghya on Chhath at Sonia Vihar ghat. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/S1KUJ5kHww — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2026

Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai Performs Worship

Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai also performed Sandhya Arghya rituals on the third day of Chhath Mahaparva in Hajipur, Bihar. He was seen carrying a daura on his head.

#WATCH | Hajipur, Bihar: Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai performs Sandhya Arghya rituals on the third day of Chhath Mahaparva He says, "On this four-day sacred festival filled with devotion, faith, purity, and love, I extend my best wishes to the people of Bihar and all countrymen. May Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar bless PM Narendra Modi ji, who is fulfilling Swami Vivekananda's prophecy that the 21st century will belong to India, as 140 crore Indians move forward to realise the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat'. I pray to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar to grant happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health to everyone." — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

"On this four-day sacred festival filled with devotion, faith, purity, and love, I extend my best wishes to the people of Bihar and all countrymen. May Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar bless PM Narendra Modi ji, who is fulfilling Swami Vivekananda's prophecy that the 21st century will belong to India, as 140 crore Indians move forward to realise the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat'. I pray to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar to grant happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health to everyone," he said while speaking to reporters.

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