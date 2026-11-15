Jagran Correspondant, Kolkata: A police operation to arrest Ratan Sheikh, accused of shooting a constable in Santiniketan on November 13, ended in a gunfight in Birbhum district on Sunday, reported PTI. Sheikh was killed after he allegedly opened fire on the police team at a brick kiln in Nanoor, where officers had tracked him down while trying to arrest him.

Sheikh's death marks the fifth police encounter in West Bengal in six months since the BJP formed the government, a senior police officer said. What Did CM Suvendu Say About The Encounter? Speaking on the police encounter, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the police did what was necessary on the spot. "It would not be appropriate for me to comment on this. There is no place for goons and rapists in West Bengal. Even now, whatever remaining goons and those with illegal arms are left, flee from here; leave immediately. There is no place for them here," he said.

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#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On the police encounter of accused Ratan Sheikh in Birbhum, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "He shot at the police, and the police did what needed to be done on the spot. It would not be appropriate for me to comment on this. There is no place for goons and rapists in West Bengal. Even now, whatever remaining goons and those with illegal arms are left, flee from here; leave immediately. There is no place for them here." — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026 The CM also defended the police action by asking reporters, "If someone opens fire at the police, should the police offer them sweets?" He added that criminals would have no place in the state. What Did Ratan Sheikh Do? Sheikh had been wanted since Friday evening after he allegedly shot Constable Biswajit Das during an arrest operation in Layakbazar, under the Santiniketan police station in Birbhum. The bullet hit Das in the left leg and left him seriously injured. He was first taken to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, then shifted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, and later moved to a hospital in Kolkata.

The shooting set off a district-wide manhunt. Police teams searched areas under Bolpur, Nanoor, Kirnahar and Santiniketan police stations. Checks were also tightened at railway stations, bus stands, hotels and along national highways. ALSO READ: West Bengal: Rampurhat Civic Body Orders Meat Shops To Remain Shut For Chhath Puja Till Nov 16, Opposition Questions Move Adhikari visited Das in hospital on Saturday, praised his bravery and promised strict action against those responsible. Police later managed to apprehend Sheikh within about 24 hours. According to officials, he was taken to a location to recover a weapon when he allegedly pulled out a pistol hidden on him and fired at the personnel.

About The Previous Cases In earlier cases, four accused were killed in police firing across four separate incidents between July and November. Three of the five cases involved suspects charged with raping and murdering minor girls, while the other two related to murder allegations.

Police have maintained that they opened fire in self-defence in every instance. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has supported a firm approach towards crime, saying he has given the police complete freedom to act against criminals.