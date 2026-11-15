In a shocking incident, a BJP member, identified as Arup Saha, died in Bengal’s Panihati on Sunday, following an altercation. The incident took place at Sodepur Siding Bazaar, Panihati, North 24 Parganas district, during the early hours of Sunday. Arup’s wife, Ruma Saha, alleged that the Panihati member who came to resolve a dispute in the market was pushed and beaten, after which his health deteriorated. He was taken to Sagar Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati, where he died during treatment.

What Happened at the Site? According to the investigation, a businessman had objected to the alleged use of obscene language by some youths in the market. This led to a dispute. The businessman complained to BJP ward secretary Ruma Saha.

Arup Saha's wife, Ruma Saha, protested against an attack and alleged harassment/verbal abuse directed at a local businessman. Following this, Arup Saha stepped in to defend his wife. He was manhandled and severely beaten up by a section of party members.

Arup felt critically ill after the physical altercation and was rushed to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital in Kamarhati, where doctors declared him dead. ALSO READ: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Seeks 33% Hike In Unskilled Workers' Daily Wages, Proposes Rs 400 MLA Ratna Debnath Raises Questions Following the incident, MLA Ratna Devnath met with the deceased's family and appealed to the Chief Minister for intervention. She then questioned BJP District President Chandicharan Rai. The MLA alleged that some ward coordinators, who had switched from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP, were fomenting unrest in the area. He said that action should be taken against those found guilty in this matter. ALSO READ: Bulldozer Action At Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata House As Municipal Body Removes Encroachment Probe Underway Local police have started an investigation based on family complaints to look into the links between the initial businessman assault, extortion allegations, and Arup Saha's death.