Bengaluru's Pink Line inauguration saw a light moment on Friday as Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay for his ticket as he had no money in his pocket at that particular time.

Recalling the inauguration of the much-awaited Namma Metro line, Shivakumar told the media, "I did not have money with me, so I told him, ' You buy my ticket. He swiped his card for me as well."

The senior Congress leader also said that politics must be limited to elections and development should remain a separate subject. He said that the prime minister wants development to take place, DKS said.

He said, "We all have to work together in the interest of the nation. Politics should be restricted to fighting elections. Let us do politics when it comes to politics. Shouldn't there be a difference between development and politics? He (Modi) wants development to happen."