- CM Shivakumar asked PM Modi to pay for his metro ticket.
- Emphasized separating politics from development for national progress.
- Interacted with commuters and metro's woman operators.
Bengaluru's Pink Line inauguration saw a light moment on Friday as Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay for his ticket as he had no money in his pocket at that particular time.
Recalling the inauguration of the much-awaited Namma Metro line, Shivakumar told the media, "I did not have money with me, so I told him, ' You buy my ticket. He swiped his card for me as well."
The senior Congress leader also said that politics must be limited to elections and development should remain a separate subject. He said that the prime minister wants development to take place, DKS said.
He said, "We all have to work together in the interest of the nation. Politics should be restricted to fighting elections. Let us do politics when it comes to politics. Shouldn't there be a difference between development and politics? He (Modi) wants development to happen."
VIDEO | Bengaluru: "As I didn't have money, asked PM Modi to take ticket for me also, he swiped his card," said Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar while travelling in newly launched Bengaluru's Pink Line Metro. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2026
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The Karnataka CM was speaking to reporters during a metro ride from Kalena Agrahara to SG Palya, two days after the inauguration. Shivakumar also spoke to commuters, seeking their views on the new corridor. He also interacted with the woman operators of the metro train, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.
Notably, after the inauguration of the Pink Line on Friday, PM Modi travelled by the train with CM Shivakumar, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya.
Shivakumar added that his relationship with the prime minister was based on personal regard and mutual respect, adding that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also treated him with affection and respect.
"Not everyone has the same leadership qualities. Some people tend to hold themselves back. I am not like that. I take the initiative, go forward and express my views," he said.
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Emphasising the state as the second-highest taxpayer and GST contributor, Shivakumar added, "How can development happen without Karnataka? We produce 1.5 lakh engineers and 13,940 doctors every year. We also produce nursing staff and professionals in various other fields. Where do all these people go? They contribute to different parts of the country. Therefore, only when Karnataka grows, India grows," he said.