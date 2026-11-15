An IndiGo flight en route to Guwahati returned to Pune and made an emergency landing at the airport after its landing gear malfunctioned on Sunday. There were 192 passengers aboard the flight.

IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported a technical issue soon after taking off from Pune airport. Its landing gear failed to retract.

In a statement, the Pune Airport authorities said that the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear (undercarriage) failed to retract and remained in the extended position.

Following this, the airport authorities immediately coordinated with the ATC, IndiGo and other concerned agencies. A full emergency was declared by the Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the airport. All prescribed emergency response procedures were activated for the landing of the aircraft, the statement added.