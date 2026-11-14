It's now Congress versus Congress over a dam issue. While Karnataka is supporting the Mekedatu Dam on the Cauvery River, the Tamil Nadu government is opposing the proposal. The matter gained renewed attention on Saturday after Tamil Nadu Congress President Manickam Tagore slammed Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar on his remarks on the Cauvery dispute. He claimed that the Karnataka CM has undertaken a “stubborn decision" which is eventually clashing with the interest of the Tamil farmers and is “utterly unacceptable".

What did the Karnataka CM say? The Karantaka CM on Friday urged the Centre to expedite its statutory clearances for the Mekedatu Dam project. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DK Shivakumar, claimed that the apex court has delivered a clear verdict in favour of the state. “Mekedatu has to be built in Karnataka, and no one can stop it. We want you to help us legally," the Karnataka Chief Minister had said.

ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar's Visit At Hasanamba Temple Halts General Darshan Queue; Angry Devotees Throw Slippers At TV Screen Manickam Hits Back To this, the Tamil Nadu Congress President shared a hard-hitting post on X. Tagore lashed out at Shivakumar, saying his remarks disregarded the Supreme Court's ruling and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. In the post, he wrote, 'It is deeply condemnable that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru, said, "No one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu," and that the central government must give its final approval for it.”

"The Karnataka Chief Minister continues to adopt a stubborn stance, blatantly violating the Supreme Court ruling and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award. This statement, which goes against the principle of federalism and seeks to destroy the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu's farmers, is utterly unacceptable," Tagore added.

Tagore further argued that Karnataka, being an upper-riparian state, could not independently take up a project that could affect the water rights of Tamil Nadu, which is situated downstream in the Cauvery River basin. He also urged the Centre not to grant any clearance for the proposed dam without obtaining the consent of the lower-riparian states.Tagore asserted that granting approval for the Mekedatu project without Tamil Nadu's consent is not just illegal but will also affect Tamil Nadu’s delta districts," he said. According to Manickam it was the Centre’s "responsibility" to "prevent Karnataka from laying even a single brick at Mekedatu".

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, we will never allow this project; we will go to any lengths to fight to protect our state's rights," he said. The Disagreement Continues Karnataka CM hit back on Saturday, saying that the Mekedatu Dam construction work could not be halted and that Manicked knew half the facts. "No one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu. It is the duty of Manickam Tagore to protect his state. But he doesn't know the actual facts. If he comes to Karnataka with his delegation, I will take him to the dam site and show that it is in their interest," the CM stated.

The TVK government has also criticised Shivakumar's remarks, with Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar accusing the Karnataka CM of making controversial statements ahead of every election. "He (DK Shivakumar) makes such controversial remarks before every election. The TVK government and CM Vijay will never allow the Mekedatu project. We have filed petitions before the court. Compared to previous governments, we are taking stronger legal steps. They cannot even lay a single brick for the Mekedatu project because they do not have forest approval or environmental clearance," Kumar said.

ALSO READ: Karnataka 31% Ethanol Blending Row: DK Shivakumar Rejects State's Role, Minister To Reveal Records Tomorrow The Tamil Nadu government, however, continues to strongly oppose the project, citing concerns over water sharing, while Shivakumar maintains Karnataka will proceed with its preparations to submit a revised Detailed Project Report. Why is TN opposing? The proposed dam at Mekedatu is situated upstream near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border (and downstream of the Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs). Tamil Nadu is worried it will impound and control natural, unregulated monsoon runoff and intermediate catchment flows that historically reach Tamil Nadu, particularly in times of drought.Farmers in the delta region of TN heavily rely on predictable, timely water releases for crops like the Kuruvai season. Regulated upstream storage would give Karnataka greater unilateral control over how and when water is released, risking severe shortages and crop losses.

Tamil Nadu claimed that the Mekedatu project was never part of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal or the top court's verdict. The Vijay-led state further argued that building a major upstream dam without the consent of lower riparian states violates federal principles and judicial mandates.

The project is planned inside the ecologically sensitive Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, threatening to submerge thousands of acres of forest land and disrupt local ecosystems. Tamil Nadu argues that Karnataka already possesses necessary reservoir infrastructure to meet Bengaluru's drinking water demands without constructing a new multi-thousand-crore balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.