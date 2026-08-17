Cauvery Water Dispute: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Karnataka government to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) orders to release water to Tamil Nadu.
The decision follows an August 3 petition by Tamil Nadu, which alleged that it had not received its 26.954 TMC share of water despite sufficient levels in Karnataka's reservoirs. In response, the court ordered Karnataka to follow the CWMA's orders.
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