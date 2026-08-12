Karnataka School Holiday: On August 13, 2026, pro-Kannada organizations called for a Karnataka Bandh 2026 to protest against the Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu. The bandh is centred around the state’s long-standing inter-state water disputes, progressing to the Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa Banduri projects. Despite this, the state authorities have not called for school closures on August 13, 2026. Schools and colleges will run normally as per the prescribed timetable. Parents and students must remain in contact with their school authorities for any further updates.

Also Read: GATE 2027 Exam Centre Update: IIT Madras Allows Six Exam Centres, Registration To Start On August 14, Check Details Here Karnataka Bandh Will Be From 6 AM Tomorrow A state-wide bandh will be observed tomorrow across Karnataka. The bandh will be called from 6 AM to 6 PM on August 13, 2026, to protest against the Cauvery water issue and demand progress in the attached projects. The bandh could affect public transport, shops, and commercial establishments. Officers and workplaces will remain open tomorrow, local disruptions cannot be ruled out.

Will Schools Remain Closed Tomorrow? After the Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) withdrew its order to call for school closures on August 13, educational institutions will run normally as per the prescribed curriculum. All schools, government and private, from Nursery to Class 12, colleges, and technical universities will remain open on August 13, instead of observing a blanket closure. Depending on the local safety and transit conditions, the individual school management will take the final call on whether to close the school or not.

Parents And Students to Contact School Authorities Parents and students should contact their respective school authorities regarding the school closures tomorrow. Follow the school’s official WhatsApp group and portals. At present, no school holiday for August 13 has been announced. But the bandh may cause traffic disruptions, which may lead to a school holiday. The official confirmation will only come from the respective school management.