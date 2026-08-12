GATE 2027 Exam Centre Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has made revisions in the exam centre selection for the GATE 2027 entrance examination. As per the recent update, during GATE 2027 registration, candidates can select a maximum of six exam centres instead of three. This will provide applicants with choices to select nearby exam centres and avoid long travel for the exam. Applicants are advised to first go through the GATE exam centre list and accordingly select their test centres. The GATE 2027 online registration will start on August 14 through the GOAPS at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Eligible candidates must read the eligibility criteria before applying.

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How To Select GATE 2027 Exam Centres?

Using the following steps, candidates can select their test centres during the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website and select the GOAPS portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter your basic details to generate your enrolment ID and password.

Step 3: Using the above credentials, fill in your GATE application form.

Step 4: Upload mandatory documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Select exam centres from the list provided. Choose six test locations across the country that do not require much travel on the exam day.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

No International Exam Centres For Foreign Nationals

GATE 2027 will only be held in centres within India. No international exam centres will be included in the exam centre list. Foreign nationals and candidates residing outside India have to select examination cities within India. They have to pay Rs 2000 per test paper as an application fee to appear for the GATE 2027. Such candidates are advised to make their travel arrangements accordingly for the exam assigned to a centre within India.