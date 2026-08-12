Karnataka Bandh 2026: Pro-Kannada organisations have called a Karnataka bandh on August 13 to protest against the Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu. The bandh will be led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj with demands on the progress of Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri projects. The Karnataka Bandh 2026 is expected to affect the common people in multiple ways.

Karnataka Bandh 2026 Timings The Karnataka Bandh 2026 will take place from 6 am to 6 pm on August 13. ALSO READ: SC Agrees To Hear Tamil Nadu's Plea Seeking Direction To Karnataka To Release Cauvery Water Karnataka Bandh 2026: Will Schools Be Closed? After Karnataka’s Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools took back its order asking schools to remain closed, it is expected that normal operations would continue. Parents are advised to check with their child’s school for more specific information.

Karnataka Bandh 2026: Are Offices Closed? There is no announcement of closure of corporate offices and other work places on August 13. However, office goers may face some issues while commuting. Karnataka Bandh 2026: Are Markets Closed Tomorrow? Amid organiser’s demand, shops and commercial establishments in Bengaluru and some other cities may be closed or function in limited capacity during the Karnataka Bandh 2026. Citizens thereby are expected to face some changes.

ALSO READ: Why Was Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested? Trisha Krishnan Alleged 'Double Meaning' Remark Controversy Explained Karnataka Bandh 2026: Will Public Transport Be Functional? Transport networks are likely to experience significant disruption as a result of the bandh. Commuters may encounter reduced public transport services, taxi shortages and delays in inter-state journeys. Those travelling during the shutdown should allow extra time and remain alert to potential roadblocks, demonstrations and diversions. Areas along Karnataka’s borders could see greater restrictions, potentially affecting movement between states.