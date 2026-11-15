In a breakthrough, the Tamil Nadu Police have arrested two persons, including a social media influencer in connection with a major burglary at a newly inaugurated Tanishq showroom in Palanganatham in Madurai district. The arrested have been identified as Suresh and Meenakshi. About five kg of stolen gold ornaments were recovered from them.

The police are hunting for the prime suspect, Nishanth, who remains at large. According to the police, Suresh is Nishanth's father, who masterminded the entire heist, while Meenakshi is an Instagram influencer with over 1 lakh followers and a close associate of the main accused.

The investigating teams reached out to them using mobile phone signal surveillance. The heist occurred at the outlet on the Bypass Road, where masked intruders broke in and fled with roughly 20 kilograms of gold jewellery valued at several crores of rupees.

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Preliminary probe suggested that the culprit exploited ongoing interior and electrical work at the showroom and entered the premises through the elevator shaft area.

The accused had swept all the valuables from the storefront display counters but left the high-security vaults untouched.

The CCTV visuals from the showroom captured the prime suspect, who works as a bike-taxi driver. He was caught fleeing the scene on a two-wheeler in the early hours of Thursday.

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A review of earlier recordings revealed that he had conducted a reconnaissance at the store on three separate occasions before the heist. To avoid detection, the accused wore a different shirt during each visit, but the cap on his head remained the same every time, providing police with a decisive lead to establish his identity.

(With PTI Inputs)