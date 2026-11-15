- 18-year-old woman Shabnam killed in Delhi's Moti Nagar showroom.
- Attacker, an acquaintance, slit her throat in a trial room.
- Police investigating unrequited love or strained relationship as motive.
In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed after being attacked inside a trial room in Delhi's Moti Nagar on Saturday. The attacker slit her throat after he fled the scene.
The victim has been identified as Shabnam and worked at a showroom at Moti Nagar. She resided with her family in West Delhi. Initial investigations suggest that the attacker was known to her and was a friend.
The police said that the accused allegedly entered the showroom moments before Shabnqam’s shift was about to end. He then forcefully took her into a trial room and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, slitting her throat.
Police suspect that the two had shared a close friendship, but their relationship had worsened over the past few months. Police are now investigating whether tensions arising from the strained relationship or a possible case of unrequited love led to the murder.
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How did the matter come to light?
The matter came to light around 9 pm when showroom employees were preparing to close for the day. While checking the trial rooms, staff members discovered Shabnam lying in the trial room in a pool of blood. The showroom staff then informed the police. Officers who reached the spot found injury marks on the young woman’s neck that appeared to have been inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
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Probe Underway
Cops are examining CCTV footage from the showroom to reconstruct the sequence of events, establish the accused’s movements inside the premises and trace his escape route.
Teams have also been conducting raids to arrest the suspect, who remains on the run. Officials said all possible angles are being investigated, including the possibility that the murder stemmed from unrequited love and a personal dispute between the accused and Shabnam.