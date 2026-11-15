In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed after being attacked inside a trial room in Delhi's Moti Nagar on Saturday. The attacker slit her throat after he fled the scene.

The victim has been identified as Shabnam and worked at a showroom at Moti Nagar. She resided with her family in West Delhi. Initial investigations suggest that the attacker was known to her and was a friend.

The police said that the accused allegedly entered the showroom moments before Shabnqam’s shift was about to end. He then forcefully took her into a trial room and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, slitting her throat.

Police suspect that the two had shared a close friendship, but their relationship had worsened over the past few months. Police are now investigating whether tensions arising from the strained relationship or a possible case of unrequited love led to the murder.