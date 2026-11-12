Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday targeted Congress after an Italian politician raised slogans: "Vote chor, gaddi chhod", coined by the grand old party to target the Centre, at the two-day Bharat Summit hosted by the Telangana government in Hyderabad.

"This is an Anti-Bharat Summit & here is the proof.! Congress once tried to make an Italian national the Prime Minister of India. Now, at its Anti-Bharat Summit, an Italian political leader is commenting on India’s internal affairs," Kumar said in X post.

The Congress government under Revanth Reddy gave foreign political representatives the stage to interfere in our domestic politics, and Rahul Gandhi is shamelessly laughing, he said, adding that this is his hatred towards our country. This is an Anti-Bharat Summit & here is the proof.! Congress once tried to make an Italian national the Prime Minister of India. Now, at its Anti-Bharat Summit, an Italian political leader is commenting on India’s internal affairs! Congress govt under Revanth Reddy gave foreign political representatives the stage to interfere in our domestic politics & Rahul Gandhi is shamelessly laughing. This is his hatred towards our country India’s democracy belongs to 140 crore Indians. Congress has no mandate to turn a summit on Indian soil into a platform for foreign political interference. — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) November 14, 2026 ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Chori' In Kolhapur Gokul Dairy Polls; Why Kolhapur's Cooperative Milk Union Is Significant "India’s democracy belongs to 140 crore Indians. Congress has no mandate to turn a summit on Indian soil into a platform for foreign political interference," he added.

Kumar Attacks Rahul Gandhi Kumar strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi''s remarks alleging that democracy in India had been destroyed in 2014, questioning the Congress leader's understanding of democracy and accusing his party of practising dynastic politics. Hyderabad, Telangana: At the Bharat Summit 2026, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists, Giacomo Filibeck says, "As the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests: one person, one vote. His campaign for clean and transparent voter rolls, and the thousands who marched with him to Ramlila Maidan just two weeks ago, remind us that democracy is not given, it is defended by people willing to stand up for it. Vote chor, gaddi chhod..." (Source: Congress) — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026 Questioning Gandhi over his criticism of democracy in India, the Union Minister said, "Does democracy mean that one family should rule the country for decades? Is Rahul Gandhi's idea of democracy to keep the entire party under one family's control? Should we talk about the Congress party's authoritarian rule during the Emergency, when constitutional rights were crushed? Did Congress remember fascism when 3,000 Sikhs were massacred?" ALSO READ: Lady Hiding In Dehradun: Rahul Gandhi's Cryptic Mention Amid SIR Row Sparks Buzz; Who Is She?

Who Is Italian Politicians And What Has He Said? While addressing the Bharat Summit 2026, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists, Giacomo Filibeck praised the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying as the Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests: one person, one vote.

His campaign for clean and transparent voter rolls, and the thousands who marched with him to Ramlila Maidan just two weeks ago, remind us that democracy is not given, it is defended by people willing to stand up for it, he said, sloganeering: "Vote chor, gaddi chhod", which roughly translates as: Vote thief, leave the throne. (With Agencies Inputs)