Jagran State Bureau, Lucknow | Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged seat-sharing talks with the Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2027, saying the grand old party has demanded 181 seats. The SP chief cited good friendship with the Congress and also hinted at an amicable seat-sharing agreement.

Fighting Starts AKHILESH YADAV : "I have good relationship with Congress but they have demanded way too many seats. They want 181 seats" https://t.co/kovL8CDueA — Ary Sangwan (@Arysangwan) November 14, 2026 SP Likely To Give 100 Seats To Congress However, the bargaining is bound to happen between the two parties on this number, as the SP has so far shown no mood to give more than 100 seats, the sources said. ALSO READ: From First Candidate In Ayodhya To First Ram Mandir Visit: Akhilesh Yadav Signals Soft Hindutva Push For UP Elections

Seat Distribution Based On Previous Performance The SP wants to decide which party will contest which seat based on its own assessment. Now, on November 17th, leaders of both parties are going to meet to discuss seat sharing. Congress' Stand On Seat-Sharing On the other hand, at the Congress state headquarters, state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and state president Aradhana Mishra Mona asserted that leaders of both parties would hold talks on seat sharing on November 17. Both parties will attempt to reach a strategic and acceptable outcome at the meeting.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's "Add one more in 180" remark over seat-sharing for the upcoming UP Assembly elections, UP Congress President Aradhana Mishra Mona says, "A preliminary figure has been given, and discussions on the seats have just begun. We will sit together and work out the details in a positive atmosphere, keeping the interests of both parties and the alliance in mind. Very soon, the figures that will strengthen the INDIA alliance for the 2027 elections will be presented before everyone." — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026 ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: Akhilesh, Dimple Yadav To Visit Ram Mandir For First Time As SP Chief Looks Beyond PDA Seat-Sharing In The Lok Sabha Polls 2024 In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP won 37 seats, while the Congress won six. Based on constituency-wise performance, the SP had a lead in 183 constituencies and the Congress in 39. Congress wants to expand its political base on this basis.

Meanwhile, the SP chief has already stated that the winnability will be the primary factor in seat allocation. Seat-Sharing In The UP Assembly Elections 2022 In the 2022 assembly elections, Congress won only two seats, while the Samajwadi Party won 111 as they contested without an alliance. Akhilesh's party nominated candidates in 347 seats, while Congress in 399 seats. In 2017, Congress won only seven seats.

The Samajwadi Party may argue that seat allocation should be based on organisational performance, previous assembly election results, and winning potential, rather than Lok Sabha election performance or political claims. According to sources, the SP has prepared a complete account of Congress's seat-wise performance in 2022, which will be included in the division negotiations. The division negotiations will begin with 60 seats, which could reach a maximum of 100 if there is considerable wrangling.

On the other hand, smaller opposition parties are also playing a role in this negotiation. Both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are reportedly in contact with some smaller parties, and both are trying to maintain their seat potential. (With Inputs from Dilip Sharma)