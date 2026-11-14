A motorist travelling at 101 kmph on the Yamuna Expressway received a Rs 2,000 e-challan for exceeding the speed limit by just 1 kmph. However, the challan came with an unusual detail: the vehicle's location was recorded as 0 degrees North, 0 degrees East, placing it in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean rather than on the expressway.

Anujeet Shivam shared a photograph of the challan on X on November 12, pointing out the location mismatch and tagging the Noida Traffic Police and Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police. Got a ₹2,000 challan on the Yamuna Expressway. My speed: 101 km/h Limit: 100 km/h 1 km/h. That's it. Bonus: the speed gun logged my location as 0°N, 0°E. That's the middle of the Atlantic Ocean 🌊 @Noidatraffic @uptrafficpolice is this really how road safety works? https://t.co/XZSCaU8BSL — Anujeet Shivam (@anujitshivam) November 12, 2026 Car fined Rs 2,000 For Exceeding Speed Limit By 1 Kmph According to the e-challan shared by Shivam, his car was recorded travelling at 101 kmph on the Yamuna Expressway, where the speed limit is 100 kmph. A fine of Rs 2,000 was subsequently issued. ALSO READ: Greater Noida Woman Jumps To Death From 10th Bloor Of Central Vihar Society In Beta-2; Police Question Family

However, the location details on the challan showed coordinates of 0 degrees north latitude and 0 degrees east longitude. These coordinates point to a location in the Atlantic Ocean, off the west coast of Africa. In his post, Shivam wrote: "Got a Rs 2,000 challan on the Yamuna Expressway. My speed: 101 km/h Limit: 100 km/h 1 km/h. That's it. Bonus: the speed gun logged my location as 0 degrees North, 0 degrees East. That's the middle of the Atlantic Ocean."

ALSO READ: NCR Pollution Alert: Noida, Greater Noida And Ghaziabad Schools To Offer Hybrid Classes Up To Class 5 Under GRAP-III Noida Traffic Police Responds To Complaint Responding to the post, Noida Traffic Police directed Shivam to get in touch with the e-challan helpline 7065060882. DCP Traffic Syed Ali Abbas stated that the issue would be looked into. The probe is likely to determine why the location mentioned in the challan didn't match the Yamuna Expressway. The error has also led to concerns about the correctness of location details in the e-challan.