- Woman jumped from 10th floor in Greater Noida society.
- Police identified deceased as Saina, wife of Rohit Munjal.
- Investigation underway; family members being questioned by police.
Jagran correspondent, Greater Noida | A woman jumped to her death from the 10th floor of the Central Vihar Society in the Beta-2 police station area of Greater Noida. Police arrived on the scene and took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem.
According to police, a 34-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the tenth floor of a building in her residential society on 11th November.
Upon receiving this information, the Beta 2 police station team promptly arrived at the scene, conducted an inquest (panchnama) of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
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According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Saina, wife of Rohit Munjal, resident of C-10, Kendriya Vihar Society.
Police personnel, who inspected the scene, were questioning the family members in an attempt to ascertain the cause of the extreme step.
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The station in-charge said the probe has been underway and necessary legal action is being taken.
Techie Jumps To Death From 43rd Floor Of Noida High-Rise
Earlier, a 29-year-old software engineer from Gurugram allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 43rd floor of Supernova Spira in Noida on October 3, despite people attempting to persuade him to return to safety. Several videos purportedly showing the moments leading up to the incident surfaced on social media.
The deceased, identified as Sambhav Jain, had arrived alone at the high-rise building in Sector 94 and rented a room for a day, according to Sector 126 police officials. Additional DCP (Noida) Manisha Singh said police received information about the incident around 11.30 on Saturday and immediately reached the spot.
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Preliminary inquiry suggests that Jain was under mental stress, with family-related circumstances, his son's health condition, mounting debt and marital discord emerging as possible factors, local police officials said.
(With Inputs From Gajendra Pandey/PTI)
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