Jagran correspondent, Greater Noida | A woman jumped to her death from the 10th floor of the Central Vihar Society in the Beta-2 police station area of Greater Noida. Police arrived on the scene and took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the tenth floor of a building in her residential society on 11th November.

Upon receiving this information, the Beta 2 police station team promptly arrived at the scene, conducted an inquest (panchnama) of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

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According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Saina, wife of Rohit Munjal, resident of C-10, Kendriya Vihar Society.

Police personnel, who inspected the scene, were questioning the family members in an attempt to ascertain the cause of the extreme step.

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The station in-charge said the probe has been underway and necessary legal action is being taken.

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