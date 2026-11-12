A 26-year-old tourist from Greater Noida died after falling from a tandem paraglider mid-air during a flight in the foothills of the Dhauladhar Range in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Valley. Police on Wednesday said the deceased had come to Himachal Pradesh with his sister and three cousins.

They said the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112 helpline received information about the incident on November 10. The deceased's friend told helpline services that he had fallen while paragliding in the Bir-Billing area. ALSO READ: WATCH: Paraglider Stuck On 60-Meter Crane In China’s Sichuan Province, Rescued After Several Hours FIR Registered Against Paraglider Pilot The Himachal Pradesh Police initiated a probe into the incident following a complaint filed by a 24-year-old woman from Greater Noida. According to police, an FIR was registered on November 11 against the paraglider pilot, a 45-year-old resident of Kangra district. The case has been registered under Sections 125 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Similar Incident On Oct 25 Earlier in the last month, a similar incident took place in Khaniyara, Dharamshala, when 47-year-old Bulgarian paraglider died, while his 63-year-old British companion was rescued safely after their paragliders crashed near the Rising Star Peak.

ALSO READ: Indian Woman DJ Performs While Paragliding At 10,000 Feet, Viral Video Stuns Internet The incident occurred on October 25 afternoon following an encounter with strong winds, prompting an overnight joint search-and-rescue operation by local authorities. According to a special press release issued by the police, the deceased has been identified as Maksim Valentinovich Gavrilichenko, a Bulgarian national who arrived in India on a tourist visa on October 7. The second paraglider, identified as 63-year-old Stephen Antony Purdie, a British citizen, was rescued safe and sound.

Police stated that both individuals had taken off on solo paragliding flights from the paragliding site at Bir-Billing. Upon receiving the information, a joint rescue mission was mobilised by the police and district administration, comprising personnel from the local police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and members of the local mountaineering team, Him Sanchar Rescue Team. (With ANI inputs)