Indian Woman DJ Viral Video: The sky turned into a dance floor when an Indian woman DJ pulled off something never seen before. She performed a full DJ set while paragliding thousands of feet above the ground, leaving the internet both stunned and inspired. Her fearless spirit and love for music have made her an instant sensation, with fans calling it a historic moment. The viral video, shared on Instagram by the account TRYPS, was captioned, “Yeah, I did that.” The overlay text on the clip proudly reads, “History made. World’s first paragliding female DJ.”
In the viral footage, she can be seen soaring through the skies at nearly 10,000 feet, with DJ gear strapped safely to her body. Another person is seen guiding the paraglider, making sure the stunt remains secure, while she focuses entirely on her music. Despite the strong winds and high altitude, she confidently plays her beats, proving that passion knows no limits.
Watch The Viral Video:
Social media users are flooding the comments with praise, calling her daring act an inspiration. One user wrote, "Only DJ we trust to really take the party to new heights." "Next video.. dj playing in international space station," a second user wrote. "Oh wow, that's an insane … so brave," wrote a third user.
"Not a good idea to risk your life for a 15-second video, may god be with you," added a fourth user. "We've got a paragliding female DJ before GTA VI, I'm literally stunned," a fifth user wrote. "This is epic, Trishi! So soso proud of you. Wow! My little gundi rockstar was born to shine," added another user. "Looks cool but is it even working without power and speakers?" added another user.