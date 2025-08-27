Hyderabad Viral Video : A shocking case of street harassment in Hyderabad has gone viral after a local man confronted three bikers who were troubling two women. Instead of staying silent, Aniketh Shetty stepped in and called out the men, who were shamelessly following the women on a busy road. The video, filmed by Shetty’s wife from their car, shows one of the bikers holding a peacock feather and repeatedly touching the woman with it. Outraged, Shetty rolled down his window and yelled, “Aey, kyakarrahe ho? Kyunsatarahe ho inko?” The trio quickly sped away, pretending innocence.

Shetty later shared the video on X with a strong note: “These 3 pieces of sht were following the girls in front of them and touching them with the peacock feather till I pulled down the window & yelled at them. Would’ve chased them further but the car in front of me didn’t give way.” The incident left him so shaken that he admitted, “I just reached home and I’m still shivering due to the adrenaline. I'm 10000% sure I would’ve done something unlawful if my wife weren’t with me.”

Watch The Viral Video:

Bike no. TS 13 ES 1865@CPHydCity @hydcitypolice



These 3 pieces of shit were following the girls in front of them and touching them with the peacock feather till I pulled down the window & yelled at them. Would’ve chased them further but the car in front of me didn’t give way pic.twitter.com/pqtOdnSKTr — Aniketh Shetty (@AnikethShetty1) August 25, 2025

His post caught the attention of Hyderabad City Police and Cyberabad Traffic Police, who assured strict action. “The concerned team has been informed to take strict action. Thank you for bringing this to our notice,” the police responded.

Good afternoon sir,

The concerned team has been informed to take strict action. Thank you for bringing this to our notice. — Cyberabad Traffic Police (@CYBTRAFFIC) August 26, 2025

The post shared two days ago pulled 2.5 million views from social media users. Many reacted to the video in the comment section. One user wrote, "You guys taking the effort to even do this is an act people need to learn from. Most of the time we just watch shit and ignore and never speak up." "Kudos for de-escalating the situation without resorting to violence and filing a formal police complaint," a second user wrote.

