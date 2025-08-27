CBS Reporter Viral Video: The internet is exploding with excitement over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, but one reaction video is stealing the spotlight. CBS reporter Olivia Rinaldi’s dramatic response has now gone viral and people can't stop sharing it. In a viral clip filmed outside the White House, Rinaldi is seen scrolling through her phone when she suddenly discovers Swift’s engagement post. Her jaw drops and she looks both shocked and thrilled. Almost instantly, she blurts out, “Taylor Swift is engaged!”, not once but several times, as if she needed to hear it herself to believe it.

Her reaction only gets funnier as she looks back at the camera, then at her phone, repeatedly saying, “She just posted it! Oh my god. Oh my god.” Jumping with joy, Rinaldi even jokes, “I feel like Paul Revere right now.” At one point, she laughs and admits, “This is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career, because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.” The over-the-top excitement quickly turned her into a social media sensation.

Watch The Viral Video Here: NEW: CBS reporter Olivia Rinaldi freaks out after finding out that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged, says she feels like "Paul Revere right now."



Rinaldi was caught on camera saying 'OMG' 10 times after finding out about the engagement.



Marriage rates are about to… pic.twitter.com/H0SHF3isyq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 26, 2025 ALSO READ: Exhausted Security Guard Sleepwalks And Falls On Tracks After 16-Hour Shift At Bengaluru’s Metro Station; CCTV Video Goes Viral The post is widely shared on various social media platforms but this particular video was shared on X (Formerly Twitter) by the handle '@CollinRugg'. The video posted a few hours ago pulled 1 million views from people online. Users were not impressed by the reaction of reporter.

One user wrote, "This is so pathetic it hurts. Like, literally, it hurts America that people care more about this than things that actually matter." "This is exactly what’s wrong with legacy media. Embarrassing," a second user wrote. "A little professionalism would be so refreshing," wrote a third user.

"This is a new level of cringe. No wonder the liberal elite are so out of touch with the American voters," added a fourth user. "The news media have no shortage of embarrassing moments, but this one ranks very close to the top," a fifth user wrote. "Why do these weird leftists care so much about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged?" added another user.