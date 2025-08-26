Bengaluru Viral Video: A shocking moment at Bengaluru’s Ragigudda Metro Station has gone viral, showing how an exhausted security guard narrowly escaped a tragic accident. After more than 16 hours of work, the 52-year-old guard was observed walking on the platform before abruptly slipping and falling onto the tracks. With his eyes closed, the guard appears to be sleepwalking as he moves perilously near the edge in the CCTV footage. His foot slipped in a matter of seconds, and he fell onto the tracks. The guard, startled, screamed for assistance. Thankfully, quick action from a passenger who rushed in and pulled the guard back to safety saved his life.

According to reports, the incident halted metro services for about six minutes, but more importantly, it sparked serious questions about overworked staff. Reports revealed that the guard had been on duty for more than 16 hours and had taken only a short break before returning to work.

Following the incident, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials stepped in. According to a senior officer, the guard was immediately relieved of duty, and an internal investigation has been initiated. The station manager is also being questioned to find out how such long shifts were permitted.

Watch The Viral Video: Guard at Ragigudda Station falls on metro track part of Yellow Line



A source from BMRCL, quoted in TheHindu says, the guard had been on duty for 16 hours & had short rest. pic.twitter.com/UpnHGIbTa2 — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) August 26, 2025 ALSO READ: Jhumka Uncle Casually Flaunts Bold Earrings While Driving On Road; Viral Video Steals The Show The video shared on X under the username '@bykarthikreddy' a few hours ago pulled 653k views from social media users. Netizens expressed their anger over long shifts in the comment section. One user wrote, "16 hours duty! If this is the condition in the national capital, just imagine how it must be in other places. Where is the Labour Department? Is there even such a thing as law left or not?"

"We are the most underpaid, overworked, unhappy nation in the world because public policies mostly cater to the rich in this govt," a second user wrote. "If he is feeling sleepy, and still he is walking so no authorities catch him or whatsoever, he could have walked towards the condiment shops and not towards the freaking rail tracks," wrote a third user.