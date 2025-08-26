- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Pune Viral Video: Road rage once again turned violent in Pune and this time the shocking incident was caught on camera. A dashcam video from Khadki Road shows how a small argument over traffic rules escalated into a brutal assault, leaving a car driver bleeding. According to the video, the incident began when the car driver questioned a scooty rider for blocking the road and creating a jam. He was heard saying, "Ye road jaam kyu karrahahai, apne side nahichalsaktahaikya, dekhkitnalambajaam ho gayahai." But things quickly went out of control when the driver, in anger, abused the scooty rider by calling him “Ch*ya.”
The scooty rider stopped his vehicle right in front of the car and walked towards it. Moments later, he called two more people who arrived on a bullet bike. The situation worsened when all four men together began thrashing the car driver mercilessly. The man was left bleeding after being beaten up on a busy road. The dashcam audio even recorded the driver desperately calling the police for help.
Watch The Viral Video Here:
Two men assault car driver on Khadki road because he stopped them from driving on the wrong side. Then these 2 call two more ppl & they all beat up the car driver causing him to bleed. #RoadRage in the city is worse than ever before. #punenews #PunePolice #Punetraffic pic.twitter.com/nMVa2pIc7k— Thevar Steffy (@ThevarSteffy) August 25, 2025
ALSO READ: Chandigarh Woman Travels Solo To Ladakh On Scooty, Internet Calls Her Truly Inspiring: 'Aunty Is A Legend'
The video shared on X by the user '@ThevarSteffy' a few hours ago pulled 192k views from users. What started as a heated exchange over wrong-side driving ended in shocking violence. The comment section was flooded with mixed reactions.
One user wrote, "I simply do not understand why people with no absolute power try to pull these stunts and endanger their own lives. If you really want to educate these dehatis, then first obtain some power. Otherwise, it won't end well on either side." "Never try to correct these ppl, u have no idea what they could do, just take a video and file an online complaint. Not worth risking your life," a second user wrote.
ALSO READ: Video Of Cat Sleeping Peacefully On Lord Ganesh’s Arm Is Too Cute To Miss | VIRAL
"Better not to take risks to make people on the road understand civic sense unless you are rich or have influence around, after all, there is going to be no backing at all from the administration if any misoccurrence happens," wrote a third user. "It is the car driver’s fault. He should have simply run them over and never looked back. These useless people are not worth it. If they want to by not following the laws and flaunting their rowdiness, then help them accelerate this process," added another user.