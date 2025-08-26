Pune Viral Video: Road rage once again turned violent in Pune and this time the shocking incident was caught on camera. A dashcam video from Khadki Road shows how a small argument over traffic rules escalated into a brutal assault, leaving a car driver bleeding. According to the video, the incident began when the car driver questioned a scooty rider for blocking the road and creating a jam. He was heard saying, "Ye road jaam kyu karrahahai, apne side nahichalsaktahaikya, dekhkitnalambajaam ho gayahai." But things quickly went out of control when the driver, in anger, abused the scooty rider by calling him “Ch*ya.”

The scooty rider stopped his vehicle right in front of the car and walked towards it. Moments later, he called two more people who arrived on a bullet bike. The situation worsened when all four men together began thrashing the car driver mercilessly. The man was left bleeding after being beaten up on a busy road. The dashcam audio even recorded the driver desperately calling the police for help.

One user wrote, "I simply do not understand why people with no absolute power try to pull these stunts and endanger their own lives. If you really want to educate these dehatis, then first obtain some power. Otherwise, it won't end well on either side." "Never try to correct these ppl, u have no idea what they could do, just take a video and file an online complaint. Not worth risking your life," a second user wrote.