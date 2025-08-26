Cat Viral Video: As the nation prepares for Bappa's arrival with extravagant decorations and prayers, one cute moment has taken centre stage on the internet. People are amazed by how adorable a video of a cat dozing peacefully on a Lord Ganesha idol's arm is, and it has gone viral. The idol can be seen wearing a stunning, vibrant yellow outfit that looks festive and divine in the widely shared video. But this time, a cute cat chose to steal the show rather than Lord Ganesha and his mouse, as is customary.

In the viral video, the cat is seen enjoying a deep, calm nap right on Ganesha’s arm, as if it has found the safest and happiest place to rest. Netizens are calling it one of the sweetest sights of this year’s celebration, and some even joked that 'the mouse must be feeling insecure now.'

This heartwarming clip is a reminder that sometimes the most unexpected and simple moments bring the biggest smiles. The post shared on Instagram by the user 'Vishu Deolekar' garnered more than 8 million views from social media users. Netizens flooded the comment section with love and admiration. One user wrote, "Bro said...you always keep a mouse near you..today it's my turn." "Aww.. so adorable. And whoever allowed this," a second user wrote.

"In some tales.. Mau represents Gauri ma. So basically, Mayya is taking a nap on her son's arm," wrote a third user. "Such a beautiful moment.. God never discriminates, but humans do," added another user. "Mouse ko nhi ane dega mai.. bappa ki godi mein apun soyega," another user wrote.