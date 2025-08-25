- By Shailvee Tiwari
Gurugram Viral Video: When a city's residents look away, sometimes it takes outsiders to remind everyone of their responsibility. That’s exactly what happened in Gurugram, where a group of foreigners living in the city decided to roll up their sleeves and clean the streets and drains themselves. The video, shared by ANI, shows them picking up trash and clearing drains, holding placards with messages like “My Gurugram, my pride, my responsibility” and “Your street, your responsibility. No trash, more trees.” Their small effort quickly grabbed attention online, but instead of applause, it sparked anger, this time directed at the authorities.
Speaking to ANI, a French national who has been living in India for nine years expressed her love for the country but also pointed out its flaws. “India is amazing. I love this country. But, sadly, sometimes there is a lot of garbage everywhere,” she said.
#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana | Participating in a cleanliness drive in Gurugram, Matilda, a foreign national from France, said, "India is amazing. I love this country. But it is very sad that sometimes there is a lot of garbage everywhere..." (24.08) https://t.co/wvD40zvkoE pic.twitter.com/Q8Kg1eZjwz— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025
The post shared a few hours ago received 243k views from social media users. The video soon went viral and turned into a heated debate. Many netizens praised the foreigners for setting an example, while others slammed the municipal body for failing to keep the city clean. What was meant to be a simple cleanliness drive ended up exposing the bigger problem of poor waste management in Gurgaon.
One user wrote, "It's not the government's fault, but more of a civic sense issue, but somehow people will find a way to shift that entire blame on the government." "India is moving ahead in development, but civic sense is still behind, and the moment you correct someone, they pick a fight," a second user wrote.
"This is the only way we will improve our civic sense. Jab tak koi foreigner tokatokinahikarega, hum log sudhrengenahi. Nice initiative," wrote a third user. "A French woman joins a cleanliness drive in Gurugram and says: 'India is amazing, but garbage is everywhere.” Truth hurts. Instead of feeling insulted, we should feel ashamed that a guest had to remind us to clean our own home," added a fourth user.
"Why don’t we see any celebrities doing these kinds of things to promote good causes? Sorry if I’m expecting too much," wrote another user. "Many sepoys will be proud that it’s the goras again who are teaching Indians how to be civilised. Bravo, BJ Party, fake degree leader, and tax & toll loot ministers," added another user.