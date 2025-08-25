Gurugram Viral Video: When a city's residents look away, sometimes it takes outsiders to remind everyone of their responsibility. That’s exactly what happened in Gurugram, where a group of foreigners living in the city decided to roll up their sleeves and clean the streets and drains themselves. The video, shared by ANI, shows them picking up trash and clearing drains, holding placards with messages like “My Gurugram, my pride, my responsibility” and “Your street, your responsibility. No trash, more trees.” Their small effort quickly grabbed attention online, but instead of applause, it sparked anger, this time directed at the authorities.

Speaking to ANI, a French national who has been living in India for nine years expressed her love for the country but also pointed out its flaws. “India is amazing. I love this country. But, sadly, sometimes there is a lot of garbage everywhere,” she said.

One user wrote, "It's not the government's fault, but more of a civic sense issue, but somehow people will find a way to shift that entire blame on the government." "India is moving ahead in development, but civic sense is still behind, and the moment you correct someone, they pick a fight," a second user wrote.

"This is the only way we will improve our civic sense. Jab tak koi foreigner tokatokinahikarega, hum log sudhrengenahi. Nice initiative," wrote a third user. "A French woman joins a cleanliness drive in Gurugram and says: 'India is amazing, but garbage is everywhere.” Truth hurts. Instead of feeling insulted, we should feel ashamed that a guest had to remind us to clean our own home," added a fourth user.