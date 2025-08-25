UP Viral Video: Risking lives just for a Reel turned costly for a man in Uttar Pradesh. A shocking video from the Hapur Highway showed him pulling off a dangerous stunt that left people furious online. In the viral clip, the man can be seen leaving the driver’s seat of his moving SUV, climbing out, and striking poses on the bonnet. As if that wasn’t enough, he later scaled the roof of the car, all while the vehicle kept rolling on the busy road. Someone filmed the act from a distance, and the clip quickly spread on social media.

Sharing the video, X user Rajesh Sahu wrote, “The UP Traffic Police’s earnings of around 50 thousand rupees are fixed. That’s fine too. Besides risking their own lives, they are also putting others in danger. Cancel their licenses, too, and then there will be improvement.”

The Hapur police didn’t take the matter lightly. Acting swiftly, they confirmed that the man had been booked under the Motor Vehicle Act and slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 30,500. Their official post read, “A video of stunt performance and reel-making by climbing onto the bonnet after releasing the steering of a moving Scorpio car in Hapur district had gone viral on social media, upon which #HapurPolice took immediate cognizance and took the Scorpio car driver into custody along with the car, took action under the MV Act, issued a challan of total Rs. 30,500/- for the said car and seized the car, and further legal action is being taken.”

Watch The Viral Video: यूपी ट्रैफिक पुलिस की करीब 50 हजार रुपए की कमाई तय है।



ठीक भी है। अपनी जान जोखिम में डालने के अलावा दूसरों को भी संकट में डाल रहे। लाइसेंस भी रद्द करें तब सुधार होगा। pic.twitter.com/tEHmYrUKA0 — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) August 24, 2025 ALSO READ: OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Shares Same Video In Two Different Clothing; Her 'Tank-Top Effect' Test Exposes Social Media Algorithm Secrets The stunt not only landed the man in legal trouble but also triggered outrage among netizens. Many slammed him for putting his own life and others’ lives at risk just to chase social media fame. "According to me, just like verification is done before issuing a gun license, there should also be verification for those buying Scorpio and Thar; if everything is fine, then they get it, otherwise not," a user wrote.

"At least a fine of 5 lakh should be imposed because this was done deliberately to show off," a second user wrote. "The challan issued was just a little more than half of what you said, but it should have been at least 50 thousand rupees," wrote a third user.