Blind School Girls Viral Video: The internet is buzzing after a beautiful video of blind school girls playing the traditional Dhol Tasha surfaced online. With sticks in hand and smiles on their faces, the young girls set the stage on fire with their unbeatable energy and rhythm. Dressed in their school uniforms, they proved that passion needs no eyesight, only heart.

In the short viral clip, their powerful beats echoed with pride and devotion, leaving people across social media both amazed and emotional. The video was shared a few days ago with the caption, “The daughters of this Shivaji who really showed what ‘taal’ is”, and since then, it has touched countless hearts.

What makes this moment even more special is the message it carries. It’s not just about music, it’s about courage, determination, and the ability to shine against all odds. These young girls showed the world that true talent has no boundaries, inspiring everyone who watched them to believe in their own strength.

Watch The Viral Video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by महाराजांचे वादक (@maharajanche_vadak) ALSO READ: ‘Office To Roz Jaate Ho, Sick Leave Leke Pahadon Pe Jaao’: Delhi Metro’s Viral Ad Wins Hearts Of Every Office Worker The video shared on Instagram under the username 'maharajanche_vadak' four days ago received 350k views from people. Social media users were quick to applaud the viral video in the comment section. "A heartfelt salute to the art, determination, and energy that reside in your place," a user wrote. "Even though you cannot see with your eyes, every rhythm experienced by the heart is wonderful. Your enthusiasm and determination are truly inspiring. Salute," a second user added.