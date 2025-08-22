Bijnor Viral Video : For ten long years, a businessman’s family in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, trusted their househelp like one of their own. But that trust came down after a shocking video exposed a disturbing act inside their kitchen that has left the entire social media horrified. In the viral video, the maid, identified as Samantra, was secretly recorded by a family member after they noticed something odd about her behaviour. The CCTV clip showed her urinating in a glass. The video, once shared online, spread quickly and sparked massive outrage.

According to the police, the woman had been working with the businessman’s family for nearly a decade and was thought to be reliable. No one ever suspected her of anything unusual until the shocking evidence came to light. The family, devastated by the betrayal, handed over the recording to the authorities. Following a complaint, Nagina police arrested the woman and booked her under charges related to disturbing public peace. She was later presented before the court.

The incident has stirred heated discussions online. Many people have called the act 'disgusting,' while some strongly believe it was a deliberate and malicious act.

Watch The Viral Video:

गिलास में पेशाब!#बिजनौर के नगीना में एक कारोबारी रहते है. उनके घर में यह महिला 10 साल से घर का चूल्हा-चौका और खाना बनाती है. शक होने पर उनके परिवार ने यह वीडियो रिकॉर्ड किया. रसोई के गिलास में पेशाब करने के बाद वह इसका क्या करती होगी.. जरा दिमाग पर जोर डालिए! pic.twitter.com/PJ5FeNl7TO — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) August 22, 2025

The video shared on X (Formerly Twitter) by the handle 'Narendra Pratap' a few hours ago received many reactions online. The users were quick to react to the viral video in the comment section. One user wrote, "If you rely on servants and don’t lift a finger yourself, this is bound to happen; this one got caught, who knows how many others there are." "Gharwalon ki Haddimajbut ho gai hogi," a second user added.

