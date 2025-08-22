- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Delhi Metro Viral Ad: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that every corporate employee has secretly wished to do this at least once in their life. After all, there’s nothing wrong with it, everyone deserves to enjoy life beyond just work. Delhi Metro recently gave voice to this hidden desire with a quirky hoarding that has now gone viral. A video circulating on social media shows a bold red hoarding with white letters inside the metro that reads, “Office to roz jaate ho, fake leave leke pahadon pe jaao.” Adding to the fun, it further says, “Boss ko nahi batayenge promise.”
In the middle of life’s hustle, even a few days of escape bring immense happiness. With work-life balance being such a hot topic these days, some managers are also becoming more understanding. In fact, one manager recently approved his employee’s leave with a heartwarming message: “Leave approved, enjoy your trip to the fullest. Don’t take unnecessary stress.”
The viral post has struck a chord with office-goers, receiving loads of positive comments. To top it off, the caption read, “Boss bhi metro se hi ja rahatha.” One user wrote, "And below that, you have GoAbibo posters also. So good ad." "Waah! Metro mei hi roast ho gye," a second user wrote. "When metro rush is at its peak, DMRC is like," a third user added humorously.
"Boss be like: Chhuttinamilegii, me bhi Metro me hi safarkrta hu," added a fourth user. "Another advertisement gimmick to divert us from reality," a fifth user wrote. "Sick leave tho le lenge, yeh rent par dost milenge Jo plan cancel nakare," added another user. "Metro is shouting to take off from the office! Duniya ka bojhuthakarthakkgyihai," another user wrote.