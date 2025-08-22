Russian Woman Viral Video: What if a wish for Venice came true, but in the most unexpected way? That’s exactly what a Russian woman living in Gurgaon showed in her viral reel after heavy rains turned her street into a water-filled lane. The woman, Eliza Ue, shared a fun Instagram video that begins with a normal view of her neighbourhood. In the next moment, with just a snap of her fingers, the same street appears fully waterlogged, looking nothing short of a desi version of Venice.

Adding to the humour, the reel carried the text, “Me in Gurgaon - Please Universe make me go to Venice.” And she didn’t stop there. In the caption, Eliza cheekily wrote, “Next time I should ask for Paris. Watch The Viral Video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliza Ue (@eliza_withluv) ALSO READ: CCTV Video: Maid Caught Urinating On Utensils In Bijnor Businessman's Home; Arrested Her witty take on the flooded streets instantly struck a chord with people online. The clip has already crossed 2.2 million views and continues to grab attention, with users joking along and dropping their own Venice comparisons in the comments.

"The point is - she recorded the first half of the reel knowing & confident that streets would be flooded. Funny," a user wrote. "If we ignore the rain part, this place/society looks so beautiful and organized," a second user wrote. "Venice at budget, this is nothing, go to Mumbai right now, you will find a whole underwater city there," added a third user.