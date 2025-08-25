Chandigarh Woman Viral Video: Not every inspiring travel story begins with a fancy bike or heavy gear. Sometimes it’s just a scooter, a salwar suit, and a brave heart. A woman from Chandigarh has proved this true by riding solo to Ladakh on her old Honda Activa, leaving the internet amazed. The tough roads to Ladakh are known to test even seasoned bikers. From steep climbs to rough patches, many choose heavy-duty motorcycles for the journey. But this fearless woman decided to trust her scooty instead and set off on an adventure that has now gone viral.

In the video shared by travel blogger Kishore Kumar, the woman can be seen simply in a salwar suit; she shared that she had already crossed Manali, Sarchu, Pang, and Shinghudu and was confidently heading towards Kashmir. Smiling throughout her journey, she revealed that she loves travelling.

Watch The Viral Video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishore Kumar (@delhiitekishore) ALSO READ: ‘Office To Roz Jaate Ho, Sick Leave Leke Pahadon Pe Jaao’: Delhi Metro’s Viral Ad Wins Hearts Of Every Office Worker The post was captioned “Brave Solo Lady Rider met during Ladakh Ride”, the video has struck a chord with people. It has already gathered over 1 lakh likes, 2,000+ comments, and more than a million views. Netizens are calling her determination and spirit truly inspirational, with many saying her story proves that courage matters more than the vehicle you ride.

"It's a slap in the face to those who say bikes matter," a user wrote. "The best part? No recordings, no vlogs, no content — just her and her scooter, a soulful and pure ride," a second user wrote. "So happy to see an Indian mom explore and see the world on her own! They deserve this," wrote a third user.