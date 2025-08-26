Jhumka Uncle Viral Video : The internet has found its latest star and he is being called nothing less than a ‘diva’. A viral video shows an elderly man casually rocking a pair of big silver jhumkas and the way he carries them has left everyone amazed. What makes the clip even more interesting is how effortlessly he styled it, dressed in a simple white shirt and pants, riding his bike on a busy road, as if it were the most natural thing to do.

The video, which was taken by a fellow commuter who was waiting at a traffic signal behind him, captured the moment perfectly. By boldly and unafraid flaunting his earrings, the man won hearts on social media.

Watch The Viral Video:

As soon as it was shared, the video went viral. Internet users couldn't stop praising his boldness and free spirit, calling his confidence 'inspirational.' Others commended him for his self-confidence, despite the fact that it was unusual and out of the ordinary for his age. Although the man's identity is still unknown, one thing is certain, he has been dubbed 'Jhumka Uncle' by the internet and his daring fashion moment has become a trend to be proud of.