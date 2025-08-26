Viral Video: A shocking incident on a London train has caught the attention of social media. A man of Pakistani origin reportedly verbally abused an Indian-origin passenger on the Elizabeth line, assuming he couldn’t speak English. The confrontation quickly escalated and was recorded in a video that has now gone viral. In the viral video, the Indian-origin man calmly confronts the man in a white shirt and black pants, asking, "You are Pakistani and I am Indian, is that a problem?" The man replies, "Yes." Surprised, the Indian-origin man asks, "Why is that a problem?" The response is chilling, "Because we are enemies."

The Indian-origin man stays composed and says, "I have no problem with you," adding, "This is going to go viral." The Pakistani-origin man then replies, "Yeah, you make it Viral." Shortly after, he is seen leaving the train at the next station, while the person filming remarks, "Get off at Whitechapel."

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with viewers condemning the unnecessary hostility and praising the calm approach of the Indian-origin passenger. Watch The Viral Video: In an appling racist incident on the Elizabethan line a Pakistani Muslim abuses an British-Indian Hindu, who he thought did not speak English.



"I'm Indian is there problem?" the British-Indian asks.



"Yes, because we are enemies". pic.twitter.com/Bj9uxsslyL — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) August 25, 2025

The video shared by "@DaveAtherton20" on X yesterday received 724k views from people. Social media users were quick to react to the viral video. One user wrote, "This is why nobody takes the British right wing seriously.. Even after all that the Pakistani grooming gangs did to their children, they can't even agree on one goal of getting them out.. They only make generic repetitive statements that have no substance."

"I met a Pakistani taxi driver in Frankfurt who drove quite recklessly once he realised I was Indian. He got three tickets totalling €300, and the German traffic police pulled him over and revoked his license. I got out without paying his fare with a broad smile," a second user shared his experience. "The crazy thing is, neither one of them is where they should be," wrote a third user.