Delhi College Viral Video : Not every star on stage wears glamorous outfits; sometimes, it’s the most unexpected person who steals the spotlight. That’s exactly what happened at Janki Devi Memorial College in Delhi, where a security guard won hearts with her stunning dance performance. In the now-viral video, the guard aunty can be seen performing Madhuri Dixit’s evergreen hit 'Aaja Nachle' right in the middle of the campus fest. Dressed in her uniform, she moved with such grace and confidence that the huge crowd around her broke into loud cheers.

Her effortless steps and vibrant energy reminded everyone that talent knows no boundaries. The clip was originally shared on Instagram by a user named Aashkaaaaaa, with the playful caption: “Aunty ate and left no crumbs.” A text overlay on the video also reads: “When your college guard aunty slays more.”

The performance struck a chord online because 'AajaNachle' isn’t just any song; it’s Madhuri Dixit’s iconic track from the 2007 film AajaNachle, a chartbuster that still holds a special place in Bollywood fans’ hearts.

Watch The Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashkaaaaaaaa (@aashkadelicc)

The post shared just a day ago received 216k views from social media users. One user wrote, "Born to be dancer, forced to be guard aunty," a user wrote. "Aunty is really an example for girls like us that no matter what happens in life, life should not stop," a second user wrote. "Aunty in her prime," wrote a third user.

